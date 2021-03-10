World
Nepal’s ruling party splits after losing name – Times of India
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s ruling party, made up of former Maoist rebels and fellow Communists, broke up on Tuesday after the main electoral body ruled its name illegal, pushing the country into greater political uncertainty.
Himalayan nation rocked by months of unrest after prime minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved parliament in December and accused members of his Nepalese Communist Party (NCP) not to cooperate.
The PCN was formed in 2018 by a merger between the Communist Party of Oli CPN-UML and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) of the former rebel leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal.
But the party was not entitled to the NCP’s name, the Supreme Court ruled on Sunday because another distinct Communist faction was already using it.
Tuesday the Election Commission agrees, and said he had “removed” Oli’s NCP – which held a rare two-thirds parliamentary majority – from the electoral register.
Girirajmani Pokharel, member of the CPN (Maoist Center), told AFP that the disbandment sparked discussions within his party faction over “whether to withdraw government support.”
No decision has been taken, he added.
The NCP’s triumph over the outgoing Nepalese Congress party – the country’s third major political force – had been seen as the final step in Nepal’s post-war transformation into a republic.
Fragile alliances have been forged between Nepal’s three dominant parties since 2008, and it was hoped that a majority government would bring much-needed stability and development.
Himalayan nation rocked by months of unrest after prime minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved parliament in December and accused members of his Nepalese Communist Party (NCP) not to cooperate.
The PCN was formed in 2018 by a merger between the Communist Party of Oli CPN-UML and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) of the former rebel leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal.
But the party was not entitled to the NCP’s name, the Supreme Court ruled on Sunday because another distinct Communist faction was already using it.
Tuesday the Election Commission agrees, and said he had “removed” Oli’s NCP – which held a rare two-thirds parliamentary majority – from the electoral register.
Girirajmani Pokharel, member of the CPN (Maoist Center), told AFP that the disbandment sparked discussions within his party faction over “whether to withdraw government support.”
No decision has been taken, he added.
The NCP’s triumph over the outgoing Nepalese Congress party – the country’s third major political force – had been seen as the final step in Nepal’s post-war transformation into a republic.
Fragile alliances have been forged between Nepal’s three dominant parties since 2008, and it was hoped that a majority government would bring much-needed stability and development.
Source link