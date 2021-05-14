Nepal’s deposed prime minister heads minority government – Times of India

Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli speaks at parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal on Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP)

KATHMANDOU: ousted Prime Minister of Nepal, who lost a vote of confidence Parliament earlier this week, will remain in office as leader of a minority government after political parties were unable to agree on a coalition.

Khadga prasad It was has yet to prove he has the support of the majority of lawmakers in a month’s time – a struggle since his own party broke up and other parties are unwilling to back him.

Oli will lead a minority government because his party is still the largest in parliament, according to a statement Thursday night from the president. Bidhya Devi Bhandari office of.

Oli became Prime Minister after his Communist Party of Nepal won two-thirds of the seats in the 2017 parliamentary elections. The strong support gave people hope for a stable and sustainable government that would work for the country’s development, but his party broke up earlier this year due to differences over party leadership. The emergence of another rebel faction within the party led to Oli’s defeat in a confidence motion in parliament on Monday.

Oli has been criticized for paying attention to party bickering rather than the coronavirus pandemic.

Nepal has seen its highest daily number of infections and deaths this month, as hospitals run out of treatment space and oxygen.

His government has imposed lockdowns in an attempt to reduce infections, but has failed to prepare for further outbreaks. The latest lockdown, in effect since last month, has been extended until the end of May.