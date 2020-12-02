Nepal’s climate targets: unrealistic or unnecessarily ambiguous

Credit: Nepali Times.

KATHMANDU, Dec. 2 (IPS) – The global pandemic has hijacked 2020 and reset priorities, but countries must now come together and renew their pledge to cap global warming well below 2 ° C above pre-industrial levels, such as agreed in Paris in 2015.

December 12 will mark the fifth anniversary of the signing of the historic climate agreement when 196 countries, including Nepal, present their Nationally determined contributions (CDN) to reduce the impact of the climate crisis.

NDCs are voluntary commitments by countries to reduce their carbon footprints, but there are concerns that a world in the throes of a Covid-19-induced economic crisis will deliver on past commitments – even as scientists warn the earth is heating up much more quickly than expected five years ago in Paris.

The Himalayas are literally a hotspot because mountains are warming faster than the world average. But activists say the NDC is unique to the NDC? does not go far enough in mitigating carbon emissions or adapting to the impact of the climate emergency.

The document has been submitted for public comment and is subject to revision. Its highlight is that Nepal mentions “net zero emission” for the first time. as a future goal.

But the document does not set out a timetable for achieving this, and only says that the country will formulate a long-term development strategy with low greenhouse gas emissions. next year.

In the region, Bhutan has already declared itself carbon neutral, which means that its forests absorb more than the CO2 it emits. China, responsible for 28% of total annual carbon emissions, recently pledged peak emissions by 2030 and will reach net zero by 2060. President-elect Joe Biden pledged that the United States, which contributes 15% of CO2 per year, to zero carbon emissions by 2050, along with Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

India, the world’s fourth largest emitter of CO2, is lagging behind but has invested heavily in solar power and setting targets for electrifying railways and phasing out diesel and oil vehicles from here 2030.

Nepalese activists say the country’s NDC could have gone much further to set realistic firm commitments because it is starting from such a low carbon base.

“We could have easily set a goal of net zero by 2050. In fact, we can achieve it by 2030 if we’re really committed, ?? said environmentalist Bhushan Tuladhar. Our emissions are negligible, we are a low carbon economy and have much cleaner sources of energy like hydropower at our disposal.

In 2014, a report showed that Nepal’s forest area had doubled in 25 years and absorbed half of Nepal’s total emissions from burning fossil fuels. However, another report from last year showed that carbon emissions were increasing faster than plant cover and that frequent forest fires themselves pumped more CO2 into the atmosphere.

Manjeet Dhakal, adviser to the Least Developed Countries Support Group to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) says: “I’m pretty confident that we will reach net zero by 2050. But what’s important in this discussion is that, although we may be among the smallest emitters, our emissions are increasing and forests are no longer absorbing CO2 as before. ??

Nepal’s annual per capita carbon emissions are one of the lowest in the world at 0.29 tonnes. In comparison, the average American pumps 16 tonnes of carbon each year, and Qataris burn 37 tonnes. However, Nepal’s per capita emissions are increasing dramatically due to the increasing importation of petroleum products and thermal electricity from India.

With the construction of new roads and the import of vehicles, the main driver of fossil fuel consumption in Nepal is the transport sector. Motorcycles make up 80% of all vehicles in Nepal, and their phasing out for battery powered two-wheelers would significantly reduce oil imports.

Electric public transport will need subsidies from government and investors, but it also means using Nepal’s clean energy from hydropower and further reducing our carbon footprint. Last fiscal year, Nepal’s oil import reached Rs200 billion ?? 2.2 times higher than the country’s total income from exports. Imports of diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel and LPG declined slightly in 2020 due to the pandemic and lockdowns.

Switch to electric public transport and battery-powered vehicles to cut the oil import bill by just 10% would save Rs 21 billion per year. It will also purify the air. Air pollution killed 41,000 people in Nepal last year. This winter, this risk for patients with respiratory problems is associated with complications from Covid-19.

Bishwo Nath Oli, secretary at the Ministry of Forests and Environment agrees. We plan to produce 15,000 MW of clean energy by 2030 and we need a strategy to ensure that it is properly consumed and used. Electrification of transport is the best way to achieve this, with electric stoves and biomass to dramatically reduce emissions. ??

Nepal’s enhanced NDC has set itself the goal of turning 25% of all sales of passenger cars, including two-wheelers, to electric. It also aims to make 20% of all four-wheeled public transport battery-powered by 2025. Most of Nepal’s three-wheeled vehicles are already electric.

Planners hope to increase these numbers to 90% and 60% by 2030. Likewise, in 10 years Nepal aims to develop 200 km of electric rail network.

But activists are skeptical. Prime Minister KP Oli said in 2018 that 25% of all vehicles in Nepal will be electric by 2020. However, Minister of Finance Yubaraj Khatiwada elimination of tax subsidies for electric vehicles in this year’s budget, although its successor reinstated some discount for small battery-powered cars.

But even if these goals are met, they are too conservative, says Bhushan Tuladhar. Our goals are often too ambitious or too flexible. With the new CDNs, we can see this pattern in sectors like industry, waste and agriculture that are either too vague or too conservative, ?? he adds.

Planners also failed to take into account that the cost of electric vehicles is already at the same level as diesel vehicles of the same capacity, and will continue to decline as the price of lithium-ion batteries continues to fall. Rising wealth means more people will switch to two-wheelers and automobiles, most likely electrics, especially as India and China phase out production of diesel and gasoline vehicles.

Although Nepal’s voluntary pledge sets a goal of reducing coal consumption and air pollution by the brick and cement industries by 2030, it does not mention how and by how much. The NDC document only says that the government will formulate guidelines and establish mechanisms. by 2025 to monitor emissions from large industries.

On the waste sector, the NDC indicates that by 2025, 380 million liters / day of wastewater will be treated before discharge into natural streams, and 60,000 cubic meters / year of faecal sludge will be managed. But it only targeted 100 of Nepal’s 753 municipalities for waste sorting, recycling and energy recovery programs by 2030.

Nepal’s 2016 NDC pledged to increase forest cover to 40% of the total area, and here the country has exceeded the target and the current forest cover is 44.74%. The new NDC has included more community forests and claims 60% of Nepal’s land area will be forest, pledging to stop deforestation of the Chure Range.

Likewise, intercropping, agroforestry, conservation tillage and climate-smart agricultural technologies are all mentioned in the NDC, but the mechanization of farms is absent from the discussion.

Nepal aims to increase hydropower production from the current 1,400 MW to 15,000 by 2030. Of this total, 5,000 MW is an unconditional target, and the rest depends on funding from the international community. In fact, Nepal will need $ 25 billion to meet its NDC targets, much of which will depend on foreign aid.

Manjeet Dhakal admits that the goals of the new NDC may not be ambitious, but he says they are realistic. He adds: “For a very long time, Nepal has been the most vulnerable to climate change. But now is the time for us to show our leadership and commitment to net zero by implementing the goals set. ??

