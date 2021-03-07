World
Nepalese Prime Minister will receive Covid-19 vaccine today – Times of India
KATHMANDU: Acting Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli is expected to receive vaccine against Covid-19 Sunday in order to start the second phase of the inoculation campaign in the Himalayan nation.
According to Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi, Oli will receive the first dose of his Covid-19 vaccine at the university hospital at 10 a.m. (local time).
“Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will start the second phase of the vaccination campaign from Maharajgunj University Hospital at 10 am by receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today. In addition, Nepal will receive 348,000 doses via Covax, ”Minister of Health Hridayesh Tripathi confirmed to ANI.
Oli, 69, has a history of comorbidities and underwent a kidney transplant in 2020. Along with the Prime Minister, the head of other constitutional bodies will also be administered on ‘Made in india“vaccine.
Earlier this year, Nepal received one million doses of Covishield vaccine from India in the form of a grant and bought two million more vaccines from its neighbor to the south, of which one million is expected. The vaccine developed locally by the Serum Institute of India (SSI) is the only vaccine administered in the Himalayan nation.
The government of Nepal is expected to start the second phase of its vaccination campaign on Sunday targeting up to 1.6 million people over the age of 65. About 6,000 vaccination centers are set up across the country.
Likewise, people over 55 will receive the vaccine against the disease in 15 districts of the mountainous region.
Nepal launched the first phase of the vaccination campaign on January 27 earlier this year and administered vaccines to frontline workers.
