Nepalese Prime Minister Oli won’t step down amid court defeat: Help – Times of India

Nepalese Prime Minister Oli’s dissolution of parliament overturned by court (AFP)

KATHMANDOU: Ailing Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will not resign but will let parliament decide his fate instead, an aide said on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court rejected his decision to dissolve the legislature and to call early elections.

The Himalayan nation has been in political turmoil since December, when Oli suddenly dissolved parliament and announced the elections, citing a lack of cooperation on key political issues from the leaders of a rival faction in his ruling party. .

Oli, 69, began meeting with allies of the Communist Party of Nepal (NCP) to examine the situation after the court ruled the abrupt dissolution of parliament unconstitutional and ordered its convocation before March 8.

“The prime minister will not resign now. There is no doubt about it,” Surya Thapa, the assistant, told Reuters.

“He will face Parliament,” Thapa added, but did not specify.

Thousands of people opposed to Oli waved red and white flags carrying the Communist hammer and sickle as they took to the streets of the capital, Kathmandu, for a rally to celebrate the court’s decision and urge the prime minister to to resign.

“Oli should pack his bags and go to Balkot,” said Purna Khadka, 25, a protester whose face was painted in the colors of the party flag, referring to the site of the prime minister’s home.

Members of the anti-Oli faction have said they reject his autocratic style of operation, and the latest court ruling has proven his inability to rule.

Lawmakers opposed to the prime minister are holding talks to decide their next move, said Narayan Kaji Shrestha, a senior NCP leader who has staged nationwide protests against Oli in recent months.

Analysts said a power struggle was imminent among Nepal’s communist rulers and the uncertainty could last for weeks.

“The political flow will finally come to a head with a change of prime minister,” said Krishna Pokharel, professor of political science at Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu.