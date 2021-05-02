Nepalese Prime Minister Oli to call for vote of confidence on May 10 – Times of India

KATHMANDOU: Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is facing a crisis within his own party, is due to seek a vote of confidence on May 10.

The decision came as Oli was increasingly faced with non-cooperation from a section of his own Nepalese-United Marxist-Leninist Communist Party and the Center-Maoist Nepalese Communist Party threatened to withdraw from the government. .

A section of Oli’s own party led by former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal is not satisfied with Oli, who is also the party chairman, since this government was formed three years ago, accusing him to work unilaterally at the head of the government and the party.

Amid this confusion, the prime minister decided to ask for a vote of confidence and decided to convene the House on May 10 to that end, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Padma Kumari Aryal told IANS. .

If Oli fails to secure a majority, then he will either dissolve the house and declare the elections, or seek the support of other parties to lead the government for the remaining two years.

The rift between Oli and Nepal widened after Oli dissolved parliament on December 10. However, in February, the Supreme Court of Nepal restored parliament, but relations between Oli and Nepal deteriorated further after Oli suspended him and other top party leaders close to him for six months. .

The Nepalese faction is also creating parallel party structures after growing animosity with Oli. After facing non-cooperation from within the party, the prime minister has now decided to ask for a vote of confidence, the minister said.

Out of 121 seats, Oli has the support of 86 legislators while the Nepalese faction holds more than 35. It is not sure that the Nepalese faction crosses the floor against the president of his own party. But the Nepalese faction has crossed prosecution in some provinces, so it is likely to cross ground or refrain from the vote of confidence, party leaders said.

In the 271-member House of Representatives, the CPN-UML has 121 seats, the Nepalese Congress 63, the CPN-Maoist center of former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 49, the Janata Samajbadi party 34 and the smaller parties four seats.

