Nepalese president dissolves parliament, new election in November

The presidency claims that neither the interim prime minister nor the leader of the opposition have been able to demonstrate a majority to form a new government.

Nepal has plunged into further political turmoil as President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved parliament and called general elections in November amid a worsening COVID-19 epidemic.

Saturday’s surprise announcement comes after a presidential statement said neither interim Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli nor opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba were able to demonstrate a majority to form a new government by the Friday deadline set by Bhandari.

“The president dissolved the House of Representatives and ordered the first phase of general elections on November 12 and the second phase on November 19,” said a presidential statement released after midnight.

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari pays tribute at the opening ceremony of a traveling exhibition on Lumbini, Nepal, in Yangon, Myanmar on October 19, 2019 [Thein Zaw/ AP]

He said the decision was taken on the recommendation of the cabinet headed by interim Prime Minister Oli, whose dissolution of parliament in December 2020 sparked weeks of protests and was overturned by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional in February. .

There was no immediate comment from political parties on the latest decision.

Nepal is grappling with a second deadly wave of the pandemic, reporting an average of 8,207 new infections every day.