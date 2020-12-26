World
Nepalese president calls new upper house session from January 1 – Times of India
KATHMANDU: President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari on Saturday called a new session of the National Assembly from January 1, nearly a week after the dissolution of Parliament by interim Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
Oli appointed eight new ministers and a minister of state on Friday, the first time after recommending the dissolution of the House of Representatives on December 20. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has sworn in office and kept secret to newly appointed ministers.
Seven ministerial portfolios had become vacant after ministers loyal to Communist Party of Nepal (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior NCP leader Madhav Kumar Nepal resigned on December 20 to protest the dissolution of the House of Representatives, Himalayan Times reported.
Rival factions of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP) rely on the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to resolve the crisis resulting from the dissolution of parliament.
