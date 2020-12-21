World
Nepalese Parliament dissolved: Nepalese Prime Minister Oli defends decision to dissolve Parliament and blames leaders of his own party for decision | World News – Times of India
KATHMANDU: Besieged Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday defended his decision to abruptly dissolve parliament, saying he was forced to seek a new term through elections as a flaw in the decision Communist Party of Nepal seriously affected the functioning of his government.
On Sunday, Oli surprised his rivals and pushed the president to dissolve parliament, a controversial move amid a protracted power struggle between him and former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “ Prachanda ” within the system in power.
In a special address to the nation, Prime Minister Oli said he was forced to dissolve parliament and announce midterm elections after learning of a plan to hold a vote of distrust of him.
“I was forced to seek a new term through elections as attempts were made against my government, not to allow it to function properly,” the prime minister said while defending his decision to dissolve the government. Parliament and announce the dates of the midterm elections.
Oli said the intra-partisan split within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal had severely affected the functioning of government.
“The elected government was pushed to a corner and picketed against and was not allowed to work so I decided to dissolve the house.
“Against the mandate of the people and their will, national politics was dragged in an endless and aimless direction by creating controversy, rendering Parliament meaningless as the elected government could not receive its support but always faced opposition and embroiled in controversy, “Oli said.
He accused some of his own party leaders of being responsible for forcing him to take this step.
“When the prime minister of the majority government was not allowed to work, I did not want to engage in unfair practices behind closed doors and come to a compromise with them,” Oli said, adding that giving the people a chance to a new mandate. is “the best democratic alternative”.
“This decision could be seen as a sudden step for now, but some of my party leaders should be held responsible for creating this situation which has not cooperated with my government,” Oli said.
The Prime Minister also insisted that his government had done well in terms of safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.
Previously, Oli had rejected his party’s decision to take disciplinary action against him.
The meeting of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of Nepal called Oli’s decision “unconstitutional, undemocratic and based on his personal whim,” and recommended disciplinary action against the prime minister.
Dismissing the party’s decision, Oli said the decision made by the second party chairman was against the party’s statute, the Kathmandu Post reported.
“Since I am the first chairman of the party, any meeting called by the other chairman will not be legitimate,” dissolved House lawmaker Krishna Rai said, citing Oli.
Earlier today, Oli spoke to lawmakers close to him and said he was forced to make the decision to dissolve parliament after being “stuck” within his party and “plotting” had been developed against him in collusion with national and international forces, Ma Republica reported.
“We have to ask forgiveness from the people and go for a new election because we could not keep what we had promised,” Oli told lawmakers.
The decision to dissolve parliament came as the party feud reached a climax within the NCP which witnessed a months-long scuffle between two factions, one led by Oli, 68, and the ‘other headed by 66-year-old “Prachanda”, also executive chairman of the party and former prime minister.
Referring to a meeting of lawmakers called by Prachanda and top leader Madhav Nepal, Oli said the parliamentary party meeting should be called either by the leader or deputy leader of the parliamentary party.
