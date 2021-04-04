World
Nepalese Congress decides to form government under his leadership – Times of India
KATHMANDOU: main opposition party in Nepal Nepalese Congress initiated moves to overthrow Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and form an alternative government under his leadership with the support of the CPN-Maoist Center and other parties.
The Nepalese Congress Central Working Committee (NC) decided on Saturday to take the initiative to form a new government under its leadership, according to top party leader Prakash Man Singh.
The NC will ask Prime Minister Oli to resign and authorize the formation of a new government, Singh said.
If he does not resign, the NC will present a motion of censure against him in the House of Representatives and take the initiative to form a new government under his leadership to save the democratic achievements of the past, he added.
There is a very high possibility of regression threatening the hard-won democratic republic system by the people through various movements, as Prime Minister Oli’s unconstitutional decision posed a threat to democracy, he added.
Being the main opposition and also a key partner in shaping the Constitution of Nepal in 2015, it is our responsibility to protect democracy, he said.
The dissolution of the House of Representatives by Prime Minister Oli in December sparked a political crisis in Nepal. However, in a landmark decision, the Supreme Court reestablished the lower house of parliament in February.
The political scenario in the country worsened after the Supreme Court last month overturned the merger of CPN-MC with CPN-UML. The two parties merged in May 2018 to form a Communist Party of Nepal following their alliance’s victory in the 2017 general election.
“We will discuss with all pro-democracy parties before forming a new government,” Singh told PTI.
Informed sources have said that a ruling CPN-UML faction, the Janata Samajwadi party and the CPN-Maoist center will also join this initiative if the Nepalese Congress takes initiatives to form a new government under its leadership.
The government led by Prime Minister Oli will lose a majority in the lower house if the Maoist center of the CPN led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” withdraws its support, according to party sources.
On Saturday, Prachanda said the country’s politics took a new turn after CN decided to call for the resignation of Prime Minister Oli and take the lead in forming the next government under his leadership.
“I will intensify the discussions with the political parties and I am optimistic that a new government will be formed and that there will be a new course of events,” he said during a program in Kaplivastu.
Addressing participants in the program, Prachanda said that a new government will soon be formed and a new political atmosphere will be created.
A senior leader of the CPN-Maoist Center said the Maoist Party would withdraw its support for the Oli government which would pave the way for the formation of an alternative government under the leadership of the Nepalese Congress.
Meanwhile, the meeting of the Maoist Party’s Standing Committee scheduled to take place on Sunday has been postponed as most of its members are outside Kathmandu.
At the next meeting of the party’s Standing Committee, a decision will likely be made to withdraw support for the Oli government.
