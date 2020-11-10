Nepal to offer free COVID-19 testing and treatment as cases rise

The move comes after the Supreme Court called on the Communist government to provide free treatment as cases approach 200,000.

Nepal will provide free COVID-19 tests and treatment for everyone, an aide to the prime minister said on Tuesday, as the total number of infections is expected to cross the 200,000 mark.

The move follows a Supreme Court order for free treatment last week after the Communist government asked citizens who could afford to pay to do so, limiting free testing and treatment to those who could not. not.

Surya Thapa, an assistant to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, said all government hospitals will provide free testing and treatment to patients with COVID-19.

“Those who want prompt services and want to pay can continue to go to private hospitals,” Thapa told Reuters.

Experts say many COVID-19 patients have remained in isolation at home rather than paying up to 150,000 Nepalese rupees ($ 1,267) in deposits before being admitted to hospital.

People wait outside a hospital to be tested for COVID-19 test in Kathmandu [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]

“It has also led to a decrease in the number of people presenting for tests and less contact tracing, which has led to a rapid increase in infections,” Rabindra Pandey, a public health expert, told Reuters.

Nepal has so far reported 197,024 coronavirus cases and 1,126 deaths, according to government data. There were 2,571 cases and 18 deaths on Monday.

A Reuters tally showed that the average number of daily infections was higher than that of all of Nepal’s regional neighbors except India.

Prime Minister Oli has come under fire for the government’s mismanagement of the pandemic and for downplaying the risks initially.

In June, protesters demanding more testing and better COVID care clashed with police, who used water cannons to halt protests.

Nepal, which has poor health infrastructure, claims to have testing facilities for 23,000 samples, but on average less than 15,000 tests are performed daily.