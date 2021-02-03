Nepal struggles to preserve its indigenous languages ​​as those who speak them decline

Child reading the folk story of Newa, Dhaplaan Khyaa, by Durgalal Shrestha. Credit: ASHISH SHAKYA

KATMANDU, February 3 (IPS) – At last count Nepal had 129 languages ​​spoken, but even though new ones are identified, others are on the way out. At least 24 of the languages ​​and dialects spoken in Nepal are “endangered”, and the next on the brink of extinction are Dura, Kusunda and Tillung, each of which has only one speaker.

“I won’t be surprised if these three languages ​​will be next. With nobody left to speak, we will not be able to save them, ”says Lok Bahadur Lopchan of the Nepal Languages ​​Commission, which is responsible for preserving the linguistic diversity of Nepal.

If a language is spoken by less than 1,000 people, it is classified as “endangered”. Lopchan predicts that over 37 other languages ​​spoken in Nepal fall into this category and are at risk of disappearing within the next ten years.

According to Linguistic Commission of Nepalof Annual report 2019 the most commonly spoken languages ​​in the country are Nepali, Maithili, Bhojpuri, Tharu, Tamang, Nepal Bhasa, Bajjika, Magar, Doteli, and Urdu, in that order.

But just as some languages ​​are disappearing, new languages ​​that had never been recognized are found in remote parts of the country, such as Rana Tharu which is spoken in western Tarai, Narphu in a remote valley of Manang, Tsum in the Tsum Valley. from Upper Gorkha, Nubri Larke in the Manaslu region, Poike and Syarke.

“It is fortunate that these languages ​​have been identified, but it is unfortunate that they are spoken by very few people and could very soon disappear, ”says Lopchan, who adds that every two weeks an indigenous language dies out somewhere in the world.

same those who are among the top ten most spoken in Nepal and are losing their first language status. Parents insist on fluency in Nepali or English at school to ensure good employment prospects for their children. And even since the reign of King Mahendra, the state has made Nepali the lingua franca to the detriment of other national languages.

Supral Raj Joshi, 29, is a voice actor and grew up speaking Nepal Bhasa at home. But from primary school on, there was only Nepali and English in class, and he soon forgot his mother tongue. Speaking Nepali with his family, he suddenly struck how much his culture he had lost with the language.

“The loss of the languages ​​of Nepal is the result of deliberate state policy, our linguistic heritage has been swept aside to promote national character,” Joshi says.

King Mahendra instituted measures to create a unified Nepalese identity through dress, language and even dismantled democracy and instituted the partyless Panchayat system which he said “suited Nepalese soil”.

Experts say the ruling imposing the idea of ​​nationalism through a language has restricted indigenous communities from speaking their ancestral language.

“The ruling class made its language the national language, and in doing so, other languages ​​suffered collateral damage, ”says Rajendra Dahal, editor-in-chief of Shikshak magazine. “The end of a language is not just a loss for a community, but for the country and the world.”

At the Nepalese Languages ​​Commission, there is a sense of urgency to save the three languages ​​which each have only one speaker. He teamed up with Kamala Kusunda, 45, the only living person in the world who speaks Kusunda. She now runs a small private school in Dang to teach the language to over 20 students.

“If I die, my mother tongue also dies with me. I had to revive this language for its value to our people and the hope of keeping our ancestral language alive, ”said Kamal Kusunda Nepali times by telephone.

Muktinath Ghimire in Lamjung has a similar task. As the only speaker remaining from Dura, he is preparing to open a school to teach the language to other members of the community. “We cannot let this language die,” he said.

Other languages ​​like Tsum, more recently identified as separate dialects, were already endangered by the time they were identified as uniquely different.

“The elderly in the Tsum Valley speak Tsum exclusively, but the younger generation is losing the language,” says Wangchuk Rapten Lama, himself fluent in Tsum, who is striving to expand its use by introducing the language to people. children through cultural activities.

Linguistic anthropologist based in Canada Mark Turin worked with the Thangmi in Dolakha and Sindhupalchok to document their endangered language.

“Talk about linguists economy is just as ridiculous as to suggest that digital apps and technologies save language, ”he said. “Neither is true, and field linguistics is still dominated by fairly colonial and extractivist models of knowledge production.”

He says native language speakers like Thangmi deserve recognition as they work tirelessly to reclaim, rejuvenate and revive their ancestral languages, often in the face of considerable opposition.

“Indigenous youth in these communities are now creating areas of use for ancestral languages ​​to thrive again, in print, online and on air. This is the real work of revitalizing and rehabilitating the language, and it deserves wider recognition, ”adds Turin.

Once Nepal switched to federal mode, schools across the country were expected to teach regional languages. Article 31 of the Constitution says: “Every Nepalese community living in Nepal has the right to acquire education in their mother tongue up to secondary level, and the right to open and operate schools and educational institutions as provided by law. “

The Program Development Center with rural municipalities have introduced a “local program” with 100 points. For example, the municipalities of Bhaktapur and Gokarna have programs designed to teach students about their own municipalities. While some schools offer mother tongues as an option, a majority choose the “local curriculum”.

In October 2020, the Mayor of Kathmandu, Bidya Sundar Shakya, made it compulsory for schools to teach Nepal Bhasa from grades 1 to 8. But the reaction from parents was mixed, with many believing it would take a toll on the students and their Nepali and English would suffer.

“We have tried to offer students formal lessons in Nepal Bhasa for many years, but tutors weren’t getting much interest, although we know children thrive when they learn new languages.” , says Jyoti Man Sherchan, former principal of Malpi International School, which introduced a Thakali language club at the school.

“Parents want their children more to master English or Mandarin. Change is only possible if the government steps in and provides resources and training to teach our own mother tongues, ”says Sherchan.

However, there are limits in boarding schools, where students come from all over Nepal. It is impossible to make everyone speak in different languages.

Province 2 is different because the districts of Tarai are the most multilingual in the country. In Birganj, for example, most people speak Maithili and Bhojpuri, and they also speak Hindi, Nepalese, or English.

“Although the schools here do not teach ancestral languages, the majority of children still speak Maithili and Bhojpuri at home,” says writer Chandra Kishore. “In my school English and Nepali were taught, but the average language to explain these languages ​​was Maithili.

Languages ​​stop evolving once people stop conversing with them. Ancestral languages ​​are also necessary to root a people in their heritage and give them a distinct identity. It is becoming more and more difficult all over the world with globalization and the Internet.

“My grandchildren only speak English,” says Saraswati Lama, who is married to a Rai and works for a non-profit organization in Kathmandu. “My daughter learned it on YouTube and she taught it to her younger brother.” Neither Lama nor her husband speak their own mother tongue and do not use Nepali to speak to each other.

But nowadays, it is in the Nepalese diaspora that the country’s linguistic heritage seems to be the most valued. Sujan Shrestha was born in Kathmandu but moved to the United States while in high school. Now a professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, he says his wife and children speak only English and Nepal Bhasa, not Nepali.

“Nepal Bhasa gives children an identity and connects them with the extended family, especially their grandparents. It is about teaching our children cultural sensitivity and openness towards other cultures and peoples.

This story was originally published by The Nepali Times