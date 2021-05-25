World
Nepal News: Nepal SC to Hear Written Petitions Against Dissolution of House May 27-28 | World News – Times of India
KATHMANDU: Nepalese short Supreme will hear Thursday and Friday a bunch of write petitions against the dissolution of House of Representatives, according to the media.
President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Saturday dissolved the 275-member House of Representatives for the second time in five months and announced early elections on November 12 and 19 on the advice of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, head of a government minority.
She rejected offers both from ailing Prime Minister Oli and demands from the opposition alliance to form a government. Oli and opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba had separately claimed the post of prime minister.
The Nepalese opposition alliance filed a petition to the Supreme Court on Monday calling for the re-establishment of the House of Representatives and the appointment of a Nepalese veteran Congress leader Deuba as Prime Minister.
Others had also filed petitions against the dissolution of the House of Representatives.
The Supreme Court will hear the written motions Thursday and Friday, The Himalayan Times reported. Of the total writs filed, 19 demanding an interim order on the government’s decision to dissolve the House will be heard on Thursday, he said.
No less than 11 recorded briefs requiring a hearing by the constitutional judiciary, including one filed by 146 former lawmakers in the dissolved House challenging the government’s decision, will be heard on Friday, he said.
A five-member constitutional bench, headed by the chief justice, will hear cases on Friday.
Opposition alliance leaders moved the courtyard apex two days after the dissolution of the 275-member Chamber by President Bhandari.
In the brief, the petitioners demanded that the Speaker of the Nepalese Congress, Deuba, be legally appointed Prime Minister of Nepal in accordance with Article 76 (5).
Their other demands include rescinding the election announcement in November, stopping election-related programs amid the pandemic, and issuing an order calling the House for a meeting to facilitate presentation. budget within the time frame provided for by the Constitution, he said.
The petitioners noted that the dissolution was “unconstitutional” as there was legal scope for the appointment of a new government in accordance with Article 76 (5) of the Constitution of Nepal.
No less than 146 members of the dissolved House of Representatives – 61 from the Nepalese Congress, 49 from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center), 23 from the Madhav Nepal faction of the CPN-UML, 12 from the Upendra Yadav-Baburam Bhattarai of the party Janata Samajbadi and a member of the Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal party – signed the petition, challenging the decision to dissolve the House of Prime Minister Oli and President Bhandari on Friday evening.
A court official confirmed that as many as 146 lawmakers filed the petition.
Constitutional experts criticized Oli and Bhandari for their complicity in flouting the Constitution.
Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the chamber and announced new elections on April 30 and May 10 on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amid a struggle for power within the ruling Nepalese Communist Party (NCP).
Oli’s decision to dissolve the House sparked protests from much of the NCP led by rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”.
In February, the Supreme Court reinstated the dissolved House, in a setback for Oli who was preparing for snap polls.
