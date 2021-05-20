Nepal is the new COVID-19 hotspot: the cure is civic engagement

Kathmandu’s main infectious disease hospital in Teku is full, and patients are cared for in open verandas and parking lots – a scene repeated in government hospitals across the country. Credit: Nepali Times.

KATHMANDU, May 20 (IPS) – If you live in Nepal, a quick survey of your friends and family will quickly show how quickly Covid-19 infection rates have skyrocketed. For example, of 50 people we called last week, more than half had been infected, with the rest reporting that their extended family or coworkers had tested positive.

Recently, the sister-in-law of one of the perpetrators, aged only 58, died from the virus. She is said to have survived COVID-19 but despite a frantic race around the city, we could not find an intensive care bed in any of the hospitals in Kathmandu.

These are the kinds of stories that are making headlines now – as our health care system buckles under pressure. People die in line, not just for treatment, but for COVID-19 testing.

India recently dominated the headlines of COVID-19, but Nepal is now the global epicenter of the pandemic. The virus spreads uncontrollably– per capita, we now have 211 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, against 130 per 100,000 in India. And once again, it becomes clear that the causes and symptoms of this disaster are not related to health care, but are at the heart of the issues of corruption and lack of accountability.

While countries love New Zealand and South Korea are clear examples of how cohesive leadership, transparency, creative public-private partnerships and continued citizen engagement can ensure effective responses to COVID-19, Nepal is quite the opposite.

Small political struggles, opacity in decision-making, nepotist contracts and utter disregard for citizens’ concerns characterized the response. Last week it became clear that a private company called Hukam distribution and logistics refused to deliver vaccines from India because they had not received a 10% premium for venality of the highest level, which would result in hundreds of unnecessary deaths.

Our health care system has been plagued by corruption and lack of integrity for as long as anyone can remember – we have never been prepared for a crisis like this. Health care has become a commodity only for those who can afford it.

It takes hunger strikes by famous doctors catalyze even the beginnings of any discussion of reforms. As a result, in early 2020, when COVID-19 emerged in Nepal, we had some of the worst public health outcomes. in the world. You might think that our experience of the devastating double earthquakes of 2015 would have strengthened some degree of crisis preparedness and management capacity within government, but now we are make all the same mistakes like six years ago.

Beyond vaccines, the cure for COVID-19 is civic engagement. It is too easy – and just too slow in an emergency – to simply point fingers at national political leaders, no matter how culpable they are. Citizen engagement now means three things.

First, understand that change has to start with all of us. We ourselves must find ways to organize ourselves collectively to hold government accountable. There are emerging efforts to do this, such as the “Enough is enoughWhich forced the government to disclose spending related to COVID-19 and expand testing facilities.

Other organizations such as Shaasan find ways to collect citizens’ concerns and rate the performance of public officials; and our own efforts through our Civic action campaign against the coronavirus fight disinformation and ensure that citizens’ voices are heard in local decision-making around the pandemic. These grassroots initiatives can make a difference when citizens get involved on a large scale.

Second, open data is essential to ensure transparency and accountability of the response. Transparency is the foundation of democracy and accountability, and information in Nepal is scattered, incomplete and inconsistent. Citizen-led organizations like Open Data Nepal and Open Knowledge Nepal tried to open up the government, and the health ministry COVID-19 Dashboard provides information, but it is not updated in real time and is not in a format that facilitates its synthesis.

And in any case only a little over a third of our population has internet access. We have to find new ways to engage citizens around information on the response and how they can get involved. In Nepalgunj, a city in western Nepal, the government is using digital billboards to disseminate information to the public that citizens now use to monitor decision-making.

This brings us to the last point, which is that as citizens we need to support and amplify the work of local political leaders who are doing the right thing during the pandemic and demonstrating that citizens come first.

In the municipality of Dhangadhi in western Nepal, for example, the local government has set up female-only quarantine centers in the first wave of COVID-19 after a 31-year-old woman was gang-raped while in a shared quarantine space, which is expected to become a model for other cities. Recently in Karnali province, the local parliament worked with us to collect data from returning migrants and is now working to prioritize their concerns.

And in the municipality of Panauti, local officials are creating a database of citizens’ needs so that they can decide on government plans and programs accordingly. Nepal has recently evolved into a federal structure through which more power has been transferred to the sub-national level – and we need to use it to engage citizens where the government is closest to them; and maneuver around central government when necessary.

There is a famous quote that “people get the government they deserve”. The implication is that citizens have the power to improve government themselves. As Nepal finds itself the next COVID-19 hotspot in the world, there has never been a better time for citizens to do so.

Narayan Adhikari is the co-founder and national director of Responsibility lab Nepal; and Sanjeeta pants is responsible for programs and learning at Accountability Lab. Follow the lab on Twitter @accountlab.