Nepal House dissolution case: President Bhandari says Supreme Court cannot overturn ruling – Times of India
KATMANDU: Affirming that the House of Representatives has been dissolved in accordance with constitutional provisions, Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari told the short Supreme that he cannot reverse his decision on the matter or subject it to judicial review.
President Bhandari, on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, dissolved the lower house for the second time in five months on May 22 and announced early elections on November 12 and 19.
Prime Minister Oli is currently leading a minority government after losing a confidence vote in the House.
President Bhandari, Prime Minister Oli and President Agni Sapkota separately presented their written clarifications to the Supreme Court on the government’s May 21 decision, the Khadmandu Post reported.
The Constitutional Chamber had asked them on June 9 to provide their clarifications in writing.
While the President and Prime Minister defended their decisions, President Sapkota called the dissolution of the House unconstitutional.
Sheetal Niwas, the presidential office, even argued that the president’s decision was not subject to judicial review.
“Any action taken by the president in accordance with article 76 of the Constitution cannot be the subject of any petition and it cannot be the subject of judicial review,” the president said in the clarification presented to the court through the prosecutor’s office. General.
“When taking the decision, the President checked whether the Prime Minister to be appointed in accordance with Article 76, paragraph 5, could obtain a vote of confidence or not. It can only be done by the president and that’s exactly what the president did.
President Bhandari referred to Article 16 of the President and Vice President Remuneration and Benefits Act 2017 which grants immunity to the President.
Article 16 of the law states that no case shall be prosecuted in court for actions taken by the president in the performance of his duties, whether the person is in office or retired.
“Thus, the court cannot take any action on a decision taken by the president on the basis of the Constitution without the recommendation of anyone,” said President Bhandari.
“And the court cannot issue a mandamus order to appoint a certain person. Making such a request in itself is a problem against the Constitution. ”
Oli, 69, for his part said that the formation of the government is a political process and that the court cannot rule on this issue. “The court has the power to interpret the Constitution, but it cannot play the role of the legislature or the executive,” Oli said in his response.
“Forming governments on the basis of party demands is the fundamental characteristic of the parliamentary system. Our Constitution does not imagine practices without a party. If we run parliament and government as the petitioners demand, it could revive a non-party system like the Panchayat. ”
No less than 30 petitions have been filed with the Supreme Court against the decision to dissolve the house of Oli. One of them was deposited by the Opposition alliance led by President of the Nepalese Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba.
The court is expected to begin the final hearing from June 23, but said the hearing on the other motions would resume after the opposition alliance’s petition is finalized.
No less than 146 members, including 23 from the Madhav Nepal faction of the CPN-UML party of Oli, of the House dissolved on May 24, had filed a petition with the Supreme Court demanding the restoration of the House and passing an order for appoint Deuba as prime minister.
The petitioners argued that since Deuba arrived at Sheetal Niwas on the afternoon of May 21 with the signatures of 149 lawmakers, the president should have appointed him prime minister. No less than 26 lawmakers from Nepal’s ruling UML faction have supported Deuba’s candidacy.
Oli had also claimed the post of prime minister, saying he had the backing of 153 lawmakers.
President Bhandari, however, called Deuba and Oli’s claims insufficient. Oli subsequently recommended the dissolution of the House and the President endorsed it.
Experts, however, say that Oli’s claims in his response do not hold water and that he made illogical arguments, according to the report.
While his argument that the court cannot appoint a prime minister is correct, his claim that section 76 (5) does not allow any lawmaker to become prime minister is a blatant interpretation of the Constitution, they say.
“It appears that Oli is making a strong defense, instead of relying on logic and constitutional foundations,” said Balaram KC, a former Supreme Court justice.
Experts say Article 76 (5) was considered to ensure the maximum possible longevity of the House, given past experiences of frequent dissolutions.
Constitutional experts have long argued that Oli and Bhandari dissolved the House without allowing section 76 (5) to come into play, according to the report.
The petitioners say the president should have left it up to the House to verify whether Deuba had a majority or not. If he had failed to prove a majority, he would have been overthrown, resulting in the automatic dissolution of the House.
Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the chamber and announced new elections on April 30 and May 10 on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amid a struggle for power within the ruling Nepalese Communist Party (PCN).
In February, the Supreme Court re-established the dissolved House of Representatives, against besieged Prime Minister Oli who was preparing for early elections.
Oli has repeatedly defended his decision to dissolve the House of Representatives, saying some leaders of his party were trying to form a “parallel government”.
