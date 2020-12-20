Nepal falls into political turmoil. China and India are watching.
KATHMANDU, Nepal – Nepal’s top leader dissolved parliament on Sunday amid infighting between ruling party members, casting doubt on the political future of a strategically important Himalayan country where China and India compete their influence for a long time.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called for the dissolution of the lower house of parliament despite protests from his own Nepalese Communist Party and opposition groups, including the largest Nepalese Congress. Nepal is now expected to hold elections from the end of April, more than a year before the vote scheduled for November 2022.
Mr Oli made his choice in the face of growing dissatisfaction with his job performance, even within the ranks of his own party. he was elected to a second stint as Prime Minister in 2017 on promises of fighting corruption and strengthening ties with China and its economic growth machine.
But Mr Oli’s administration has been plagued by its own corruption allegations as well as criticism of his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated an economy which has long relied on tourism and its citizens’ remittances abroad. Divisions also persisted within his party, which was created by the alliance of two small communist parties in 2017.
By dissolving the lower house of parliament, Mr Oli could avoid a potential vote of no confidence from lawmakers. But experts said he did not have the power to dissolve parliament and that decision could be challenged in Nepal’s highest court.
“Under the existing constitutional provisions, the dissolution of parliament cannot be the prerogative of the prime minister when there are many other options to form a new government,” said Bipin Adhikari, former dean of the law school of the ‘University of Kathmandu and constitutional expert. “This is an unconstitutional step.”
The political turmoil in Nepal is occurring amid growing tensions between China and India, its two powerful and increasingly belligerent neighbors. Their rivalry has intensified as China increasingly strong claims to disputed land along their rugged border in the Himalayas.
These tensions escalated in June, when unarmed troops from both countries clashed in violence who killed 20 Indian soldiers and an undisclosed number on the Chinese side. Although both sides are committed to easing tensions, the rivalry could be an opportunity for the United States to strengthen ties with India once Joseph R. Biden assumes the presidency, which may give him a more prominent role in U.S. efforts to verify the steps China is taking to increase its influence in the region.
Nepal has long oscillated between favoring one country or the other. It has extensive economic ties with India, where many of its people work, and like India has a predominantly Hindu population. But relations have deteriorated in recent years.
In 2015, India imposed an unofficial blockade of several months against Nepal on a new constitution adopted after a bloody Maoist insurgency, and many in Nepal believed the move stemmed from New Delhi’s feeling that it should have been more involved in drafting. Last year some people in Nepal blamed india for the construction of embankments which aggravated the flooding on the Nepalese side of the border.
As tensions with New Delhi intensified, Beijing took hold. China injected money into Nepal which she considers crucial for her efforts to strengthen her influence in the region. This campaign got a boost in 2017, when the Communists won the election.
The current turmoil casts doubt on these gains.
Oli on Sunday urged Bidya Devi Bhandari, president of Nepal and ceremonial head of state, to dissolve the House of Representatives. Ms Bhandari acceded to the demand and called for an election in May.
Mr. Oli’s decision effectively prevented his former political partner, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, from threatening his position. Mr Dahal, a former prime minister known as Prachanda, is chairman of the Communist Party and was instrumental in forming the alliance that led the group to victory in 2017. The two parties later merged and party officials agreed Mr Dahal would eventually share power, according to a leaked deal as Mr Oli was nearing his two-year term in office.
Lawmakers had proposed a motion to hold a vote of no confidence that would call on Mr Dahal to become prime minister. On Sunday, seven of the 25 government ministers resigned from parliament in protest.
Nepal, one of the poorest countries in South Asia, continues to struggle with the pandemic. Official figures suggest the coronavirus is under control. But testing remains irregular, climbers around the world are staying at home, and migrant workers from Nepal are unemployed in many parts of the world.
Mr Oli’s administration was further shaken by the lack of progress in achieving his campaign goals. Despite promises to link Nepal’s rail system to that of China, they remain unrelated. She was also shaken by allegations of corruption against the Minister of Communications and Information Technology and the Minister of Health.
Opposition leader Ramesh Paudyal of Bibeksheel Nepali party charged tHealth Minister Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal to be involved in corruption while purchasing medical supplies from China to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Activists and local media said that the price of some medical equipment purchased in China was much higher than market prices. The Nepalese anti-corruption agency has investigated the matter. The government disputed the allegations.
If Mr. Oli were to fall, China would lose a friend. Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, paid a high-profile visit last year. Mr. Oli made an effort to show sympathy for Beijing by holding a training on Xi Jinping thought, as the Chinese leader’s instructions are called, and jointly announcing a new height for Mount Everest.
“Oli was not an acceptable prime minister for India,” said constitutional expert Adhikari, who added, “the next prime minister might be more pro India than Oli.”
