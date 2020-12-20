Nepal falls into political turmoil. China and India are watching.

KATHMANDU, Nepal – Nepal’s top leader dissolved parliament on Sunday amid infighting between ruling party members, casting doubt on the political future of a strategically important Himalayan country where China and India compete their influence for a long time.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called for the dissolution of the lower house of parliament despite protests from his own Nepalese Communist Party and opposition groups, including the largest Nepalese Congress. Nepal is now expected to hold elections from the end of April, more than a year before the vote scheduled for November 2022.

Mr Oli made his choice in the face of growing dissatisfaction with his job performance, even within the ranks of his own party. he was elected to a second stint as Prime Minister in 2017 on promises of fighting corruption and strengthening ties with China and its economic growth machine.

But Mr Oli’s administration has been plagued by its own corruption allegations as well as criticism of his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated an economy which has long relied on tourism and its citizens’ remittances abroad. Divisions also persisted within his party, which was created by the alliance of two small communist parties in 2017.