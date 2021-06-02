World
Nepal extends containment in Kathmandu Valley until June 14
KATMANDU: Nepal extended confinement in Kathmandu on Wednesday Valley until June 14 due to the peak in Covid-19 cases.
A meeting of district chiefs of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur made the decision to extend the current restraining orders until midnight June 14, according to authorities.
This is the third time that the banning orders have been extended in the Kathmandu Valley.
The CDO meeting also decided to keep grocery stores and bookstores open until 9 a.m. and also allow construction activities, said Prem Prasad Bhattarai, the district chief of Bhaktapur.
Likewise, only offices providing emergency services will be allowed to remain open during this period. Banks will only be allowed to open three of their branches, as previously decided.
Local authorities enforced bans in the Valley for the first time on April 29 for a week. The current blackout is scheduled to expire on June 3.
Meanwhile, Nepal on Wednesday recorded 5,316 new cases and 101 deaths linked to Covid-19.
As many as 7,219 Covid-19 patients have recovered across the country in the past 24 hours.
There are currently 101,993 active cases across the country. Likewise, the Kathmandu Valley recorded 1,456 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. Among them, 969 were detected in Kathmandu, 306 in Lalitpur and 181 in the districts of Bhaktapur.
According to the latest data received from the Ministry of Health and Population, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reached 571,111.
