Nepal concludes first phase of Covid-19 vaccination campaign – Times of India
KATHMANDU: After receiving one million doses of Indian-made Covid-19 vaccine, Nepal has completed the first phase of its vaccination campaign with no less than 184,857 people receiving the first dose of the vaccine in the country.
According to the Himalayan Times, the first phase of the vaccination campaign carried out from 201 booths in 77 districts ended on Saturday. Frontline workers, including health and sanitation workers, were given priority in immunizations.
Citing statistics provided by the Department of Health and Population, Himalayan Times reported that the total number of people who received the stroke until 6 p.m. (local time) on Saturdays inclusive 24224 from Province 1; 25,637 from province 2; 63,308 from Bagmati province; and 18,472 from Gandaki province. Likewise, 28,941 received the vaccine in the province of Lumbini; 9,420 in the province of Karnali and 14,855 in the province of Sudurpaschim.
The government of Nepal approved on January 15 the use of Covishield developed by the Serum Institute of India for emergency use.
Nepal began its nationwide vaccination campaign after receiving one million Covishield vaccines, manufactured by the Indian government’s IBS.
Meanwhile, the Acting Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli had expressed gratitude to India for providing one million doses of Covishield vaccine.
