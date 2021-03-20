World
Nepal clears emergency use of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech – Times of India
KATHMANDOU: Nepal’s national drug regulatory authority granted emergency use authorization to Bharat Biotech on Saturday Covaxin, becoming the third country to approve the locally developed Covid-19 vaccine in India.
A meeting of the Drug Advisory Committee of the Department of Medication administration decided to issue a conditional emergency use authorization to the local vaccine supported by the Indian government Covaxin, the third Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the country, the Kathmandu Message reported.
COVAXIN, which demonstrated interim vaccine efficacy of 81% in Phase 3 clinical trials in India, was approved for emergency use in India in January and Zimbabwe deleted at the beginning of this month.
Bharat Biotech had applied for emergency use authorization for its vaccine in Nepal on January 13. Of the three applications filed on January 13, the department first granted an emergency use authorization to Oxford-AstraZeneca on January 15.
The AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India under the name Covishiled, was later introduced into the country.
On February 17, Nepal granted emergency use authorization for the BBIBP-CorV vaccine, developed by Chinese Sinopharm.
Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is granted for certain drugs and vaccines by authorities during a declared emergency when the authorities may deem the drug to be worth releasing, even without all evidence that would fully establish its effectiveness and safety.
Such a decision is made when there is sufficient evidence to suggest that patients have benefited from the drug / vaccine.
Nepal used one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine provided by India in January as part of grant aid in line with its “Neighborhood First” policy. It is now also awaiting another shipment of 2 million AstraZeneca vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII).
The latest approval comes as Nepalese authorities have said they are suspending their vaccination campaign due to a lack of supplies.
Nepal has so far reported 275,750 cases and 3,016 deaths, according to government data.
A meeting of the Drug Advisory Committee of the Department of Medication administration decided to issue a conditional emergency use authorization to the local vaccine supported by the Indian government Covaxin, the third Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the country, the Kathmandu Message reported.
COVAXIN, which demonstrated interim vaccine efficacy of 81% in Phase 3 clinical trials in India, was approved for emergency use in India in January and Zimbabwe deleted at the beginning of this month.
Bharat Biotech had applied for emergency use authorization for its vaccine in Nepal on January 13. Of the three applications filed on January 13, the department first granted an emergency use authorization to Oxford-AstraZeneca on January 15.
The AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India under the name Covishiled, was later introduced into the country.
On February 17, Nepal granted emergency use authorization for the BBIBP-CorV vaccine, developed by Chinese Sinopharm.
Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is granted for certain drugs and vaccines by authorities during a declared emergency when the authorities may deem the drug to be worth releasing, even without all evidence that would fully establish its effectiveness and safety.
Such a decision is made when there is sufficient evidence to suggest that patients have benefited from the drug / vaccine.
Nepal used one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine provided by India in January as part of grant aid in line with its “Neighborhood First” policy. It is now also awaiting another shipment of 2 million AstraZeneca vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII).
The latest approval comes as Nepalese authorities have said they are suspending their vaccination campaign due to a lack of supplies.
Nepal has so far reported 275,750 cases and 3,016 deaths, according to government data.
Source link