World
Nepal approves emergency use of Covishield vaccine – Times of India
KATHMANDU: The Nepalese government on Friday approved the emergency use the “Covishield” vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).
The decision to use the vaccine was made by the Department of Drug Administration (DDA).
“This is to notify all those concerned that the conditional authorization has been granted for an authorization for emergency use of the Covishield vaccine against Covid-19 in Nepal in accordance with the departmental decision of January 15, 2021”, stated the DDA in a notice.
The organization on Wednesday called on vaccine makers to register their products for use in Nepal, The Himalayan Times reported.
Covishield was developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and will be manufactured by SII.
Thursday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman (MEA) Anurag Srivastava recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that India’s vaccine production and distribution capacity would be used for the benefit of all mankind in the fight against this crisis .
However, he said it was “too early to give a specific answer” on Covid-19 vaccine supplies to other countries.
India had previously given emergency use authorization to two Covid-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin, developed Bharat Biotech in the country.
The decision to use the vaccine was made by the Department of Drug Administration (DDA).
“This is to notify all those concerned that the conditional authorization has been granted for an authorization for emergency use of the Covishield vaccine against Covid-19 in Nepal in accordance with the departmental decision of January 15, 2021”, stated the DDA in a notice.
The organization on Wednesday called on vaccine makers to register their products for use in Nepal, The Himalayan Times reported.
Covishield was developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and will be manufactured by SII.
Thursday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman (MEA) Anurag Srivastava recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that India’s vaccine production and distribution capacity would be used for the benefit of all mankind in the fight against this crisis .
However, he said it was “too early to give a specific answer” on Covid-19 vaccine supplies to other countries.
India had previously given emergency use authorization to two Covid-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin, developed Bharat Biotech in the country.
Source link