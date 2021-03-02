Neoliberal finance undermines the recovery of poor countries

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, March 02 (IPS) – After being undermined by decades of financial liberalization, developing countries are not just victims vaccine imperialism, but also cannot count on significant financial support as their COVID-19-related recessions drag on due to global vaccine apartheid.

Anis Chowdhury The financialization of the South undermined Developing countries have long been under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to liberalize financing. International financial institutions have claimed that this will lead to net capital inflows. This was supposed to reduce exchange rate constraints to accelerate growth, creating “an optimistic scenario, indeed”.

The assertion of globalization naively expects “more birds to come in, rather than come out of an open cage.” Instead, financial globalization meant net flows of capital from capital-poor developing countries to capital-rich developed countries, known as the “Lucas paradox“. A decade later, the “uphill” flows had “intensified over time“.

The last decade has seen the largest, fastest and largest external debt increase in these economies in half a century. The total external debt of emerging market economies rose from around 110% of GDP in 2010 to over 170% in 2019, while that of low-income countries (LICs) rose from 48% to 67%.

Pandemic woes

Developing countries have seen decline in private funding of US $ 700 billion in 2020, while foreign direct investment flows to developing countries decreased from 30 to 45% in 2020. Remittances fell by 7% in 2020 and is expected to decline further by 7.5% in 2021.

Meanwhile, the indebtedness of developing countries has grown, with total aid flows long below half of the long-promised 0.7% of donor country income. In 2020, when developing countries needed it most, donor governments cut bilateral aid commitments by almost 30%.

With limited access to other finance, developing countries, especially LICs, face much higher borrowing costs, even in normal times. With the pandemic, developing countries have been downgraded by rating agencies, which further increases borrowing costs.

Faced with declining foreign exchange earnings needed to import essential drugs, vaccines and other life-saving supplies, including food, most countries have to borrow. In 2020, official external debt likely increased by 12% of GDP in emerging market economies and 8% in LICs. The pandemic has therefore considerably worsened the indebtedness of developing countries.

Before the pandemic, more than a quarter of official revenue went to debt service. With the worst recession since the Great Depression in 2020, along with declining income and inflows of foreign currency, debt is now blocking funding for more adequate relief and recovery in many countries.

Debt Relief?

Many – even chief economist of the World Bank Carmen reinhart, once a ‘debt hawk’ – called for debt relief, but little has happened. IMF debt service relief of about US $ 213.5 million for 25 eligible PFRs ending six months later in mid-October 2020, as planned.

The G20 Poorest Countries Debt Service Suspension Initiative for 73 LICs mainly for May-December 2020 has been covered about 20 billion US dollars bilateral public debt owed to official creditors by the International Development Association and the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The G20 initiative has failed to deliver lasting relief, failing even to reduce the external debt burden and barely meeting immediate needs. It is simply kicked the can on the road. The debt was yet to be repaid in full in 2022-2024, as interest continued to accumulate. It also offered nothing to middle income countries (MICs).

In addition, private creditors refused to participate or help. UNCTAD estimates that in 2020 and 2021, MICs and lower LICs will pay between US $ 0.7 trillion and $ 1.1 billion for debt service, while upper PRIs pay between US $ 2.0 and 2.3 billion. US dollars. Meanwhile, some countries used US $ 11.3 billion in IMF funds earmarked for “health budgets and food imports” to service private sector debt.

SDRs to the rescue?

There is no doubt that struggling developing countries are in desperate need of foreign exchange to cope. But the call from IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to increase global liquidity with “a significant SDRThe allocation (special drawing right) was blocked by the Trump administration, which objected that it would give Access of China, Iran, Russia, Syria and Venezuela to new funds.

The Financial Times (FT) argues that the proposed new issue of DTS1tn ($ 1.37 billion) – nearly five times the $ 283 billion issued in 2009 – is justified by the scale of the crisis. For the FT, this would be “the simplest and most effective way to put additional purchasing power in the hands of the countries that need it”.

It’s now widely accepted this “new SDR issuance is vital to helping poorer countries“. This would increase the IMF’s lending capacity by US $ 1 billion, already insufficient to cope with the pandemic and the ongoing economic crises.

SDRs can only be used to pay other central banks, the IMF and 16 “prescribed holders”, including the World Bank and major regional development banks. So, SDRs can help countries with limited currencies, especially if rich countries transfer their unused SDRs to the IMF or to finance development.

The IMF could thus extend two existing special funds for LICs: the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust offers interest-free loans, while the Containment and Disaster Relief Trust pays interest and principal owed on its obligations to the IMF.

But SDRs are not a fair silver bullet because the distribution reflects the size of a country’s economy. In other words, rich countries would receive much more, whatever the need, as during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.

The role of the United States is vital

With 85% of the IMF votes required to issue new SDRs and the US holding a veto with 16.5%, the support of the Biden administration is vital. For SDR issues under US $ 650 billion, the White House only needs to consult, rather than obtaining the approval of the United States Congress.

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen urged the IMF and the World Bank to do their utmost “to ensure that developing countries have the resources necessary for public health and economic recovery”. She has supported new SDRs despite conservative opposition, for example from Rupert Murdoch the Wall Street newspaper.

But the resources of the IMF and the Bank are still pale compared to the challenge. With preferred creditor status, they can borrow at the much lower interest rates available to them. By doing so, they can help developing countries, especially LICs and LDCs, access the funds they desperately need cheaper.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram