Nelly Kaplan, whose films explored female strength, dies at 89

Nelly Kaplan, whose witty, satirical French films about women’s empowerment and revenge made her a distinctive voice in a male-dominated era, died on November 12 in Geneva. She was 89 years old.

The Société des Réalisateurs de Films, the French filmmakers’ association, ad his death on his website. French news agencies, citing a relative, said the cause was Covid-19.

Ms Kaplan, who was born in Argentina, arrived in Paris in her early twenties and became both a director and romantic partner of Abel Gance, the French director known for the innovative silent film “Napoleon” (1927). In 1969, she was acclaimed with her first feature film, “A Very Curious Girl”. (The French title was “La Fiancée du Pirate” or “La Fiancée du Pirate”)

He played Bernadette Lafont, an actress already well known from the New Wave films of Claude Chabrol and others, like Marie, a young maid who is preyed upon by the men in her village until she changes roles by billing them for sexual favors and recording encounters, ultimately revealing the hypocrisy of the townspeople.