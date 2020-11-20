Nelly Kaplan, whose films explored female strength, dies at 89
Nelly Kaplan, whose witty, satirical French films about women’s empowerment and revenge made her a distinctive voice in a male-dominated era, died on November 12 in Geneva. She was 89 years old.
The Société des Réalisateurs de Films, the French filmmakers’ association, ad his death on his website. French news agencies, citing a relative, said the cause was Covid-19.
Ms Kaplan, who was born in Argentina, arrived in Paris in her early twenties and became both a director and romantic partner of Abel Gance, the French director known for the innovative silent film “Napoleon” (1927). In 1969, she was acclaimed with her first feature film, “A Very Curious Girl”. (The French title was “La Fiancée du Pirate” or “La Fiancée du Pirate”)
He played Bernadette Lafont, an actress already well known from the New Wave films of Claude Chabrol and others, like Marie, a young maid who is preyed upon by the men in her village until she changes roles by billing them for sexual favors and recording encounters, ultimately revealing the hypocrisy of the townspeople.
“Although much of her time, ‘A Very Curious Girl’ remains incredibly fresh after 50 years,” the film critic J. Hoberman wrote in The Times then. “Mary’s triumph is not just a victory for her gender and class but, given the explicitly xenophobic nature of the self-sufficient patriarchal order that she overthrows, a victory for outsiders and outcasts of all kinds.
Ms. Kaplan only made a few feature films after that, and none reached the level of acclaim her debut did. The film critic Joan dupont, who secured a rare interview with her for Film Quarterly in 2018, said Ms Kaplan had been something of an outcast in the French cinema world, struggling to get funding for her films, battling censors and generally not being adopted by the establishment the cinema.
“She never had the right to a retrospective at the Cinematheque,Ms. Dupont said by email, referring to the venerable organization of French cinema. “It stung, but Nelly was never going to be less than Nelly: she said what she thought, glued to her arms – she never won a popularity contest. A beauty and a brain, festive and generous, ambitious and frank, she had no time for kindness and was not afraid of not being loved.
Ms Kaplan has at times been identified as part of the French Nouvelle Vague, since she had chosen famous actors for the Nouvelle Vague films, but Ms Dupont said that was a mistake.
“Nelly rode her own wave,” she says.
Nelly Kaplan was born on April 11, 1931 in Buenos Aires into a Jewish intellectual family. She studied economics at the University of Buenos Aires, but, as she said in the interview with Ms. Dupont, “I was considered a rebel, whatever that means. Her father, she says, told her, “Change or go,” and so she left, boarding a boat for Paris with $ 50 in her pocket.
She arrived there in January 1953 not knowing French. She used some of her money to buy a radio. “I listened to it all the time,” she told the film diary. Another look in 2016. It helped her learn French.
She also had a letter of introduction to the Cinémathèque française de la Cinemateca Argentina in Buenos Aires, where she had been a regular. This allowed him to meet Henri langlois, co-founder of the French organization. Mr. Gance, over 40 years older than Ms. Kaplan, spotted her at an event at the Cinémathèque and asked Mr. Langlois for a presentation.
She became a valued collaborator of Mr. Gance, as well as a lover and a muse, as a co-writer and assistant director of Gance’s 1960 film “The Battle of Austerlitz”, among other projects.
“I was AD and did all the dirty work,” she told Ms. Dupont, recalling her work on “Austerlitz”. “But,” she added, “I’m thankful he threw me into the water. Now nothing scares me; there is always a solution. “
Ms. Kaplan has started making her own short documentaries. In 1966, when Pablo Picasso was the subject of a major exhibition at the Grand Palais in Paris, she received permission to film the works as they arrived and were exhibited. The footage led to an almost hour-long documentary, “The Picasso Look,” which caught his attention. She hired a theater to show it to Picasso himself, and he was apparently grateful. When “A Very Curious Girl” came out a few years later, he returned the compliment, calling the film “insolence elevated to art status.”
Ms. Kaplan’s later films included “Néa” (1976, also titled “A Young Emmanuelle” and based on a novel by Emmanuelle Arsan), about a teenage girl who writes an erotic novel and seduces the much older man who publishes it. ; and “Velvet Paws” (1986), a made-for-television film about women taking revenge on a bigamist. In 1984, she directed a documentary on Mr. Gance, who died in 1981, and his film “Napoleon”.
She has also written novels and short stories, often in a surreal vein, as well as magazine articles and screenplays for TV films. She and her longtime partner, Claude Makovski, producer on several of her films, had homes in France and Switzerland. He died in August at the age of 84.
Ms Kaplan’s films were sometimes referred to as feminist, but she did not welcome the label for herself or care about what she called the group thinking of 1970s feminism and activism. through petitions.
“I don’t like people telling me to sign things,” she told Ms. Dupont. “I like living on a branch in the jungle. Feminism does not interest me. I am not a misogynist, but in feminism there is a hatred of men, and I cannot accept it.
That said, she was all about empowering women. In the 2016 interview with Another Gaze, Ms. Kaplan gave women simple advice.
“You don’t have to listen to idiots telling you that women were created to support men and things like that,” she says. “If you believe in yourself, then no matter what, you’ll go places, you’ll get places. And if someone tells you to give up, you have to hunt them with a pickaxe.
