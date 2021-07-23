Need for the creation of a genuine national public health system in Nepal

KATMANDU, Nepal, Jul 23 (IPS) – Following the Supreme Court’s decision to relocate the House of Representatives and appoint – after a protracted and bitter legal battle – a new prime minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba, it is highly likely that a government of national unity will be established in Nepal.

After months of uncertainty and utter disregard for the rule of law by former Prime Minister Sharma Oli, whose attempts to stay in power at all costs severely affected the country’s response to a deadlier 2nd wave of Covid 19, the new government has the job to cut out.

Not only must he do whatever it takes to avert another much more brutal epidemic, but he must also take responsibility for restarting the entire healthcare system before the next general election.

Although predictability and certainty are not yet common features of this still young democracy which embarked a few years ago on an ambitious path towards federalism, if all goes well, the country will have to wait another year. and a half before the next vote.

It is time for an experienced but not necessarily effective politician like Deuba that he began his 5th and perhaps his last term as Prime Minister, to be ambitious and to lay the foundations for the establishment of a real system. national public health.

Certainly this is going to be a daunting task, especially in a country where the private sector has been able, over the past two decades, to take advantage and exploit a weak regulatory system to its own advantage.

During Wave 2, there were several cases of private hospitals extracting exorbitant fees from family members of patients affected by Covid.

Despite several symbolic attempts to regulate health spending during the crisis and far from a real repression of such practices, it is not surprising that the perception of the Ministry of Health and Population of a toothless institution was strongly amplified during this second wave.

It didn’t help that the first doses of vaccine sent by India months ago were distributed with too loose criteria or without any criteria.

For example, bank employees and many other representatives of private industries, including those in the tourism sector, the latter mostly unemployed since the first outbreak last year, have been included in the list of essential workers. deemed priority.

I wonder why not include in this list also the street vendors or small traders from whom the vast majority of Nepalese still buy their daily groceries or why not just prioritize only the elders, many of whom have had to wait for months. and months before receiving the 2nd dose?

It is clear that despite a certain proven expertise, the Ministry of Health and Population was unable to impose itself in the difficult decision-making process for the distribution of vaccines which was centralized by Oli and his advisers, with their quest for power at any cost and with any means overriding any public health concern.

The poor governance and contempt for the constitution so prevalent with the Oli administration has claimed the lives of thousands of people. Deuba does not need to start from scratch.

First of all, as this scribe writes, it is certainly positive that the new prime minister is inaugurating a new vaccination program.

Provided that several promises of new vaccines materialize into real vaccinations on the ground within weeks, listening to the experts and ensuring that scientific evidence trumps policy will be essential.

The chilling truth is that with all aspects of the lockdown lifted, Wave 2 isn’t really dead yet, and it could soon metastasize into a much more dangerous contagion.

Infections are increasing day by day and just yesterday in the Kathmandu Valley there were almost 500 cases per day, a figure that could indicate a worse scenario ahead. Getting it right and finally prioritizing this emergency will be essential.

This means finding an agreement, even temporary, with private hospitals that must adhere to common national standards in the provision of care related to Covid 19.

The urgency of avoiding a third wave could bring a little common sense among private operators who must drastically reduce the cost of their services for all these Covid patients.

Such an agreement could become a model for future and much more difficult negotiations that would lead to the establishment of a truly cooperative approach where private operators should become an essential but complementary pillar of a national health system.

Likewise, for what happened for Covid 19, the existing regulations on everything that is legitimate to the public for any type of health service are not only barely regulated but even less enforced.

Related to this issue is that any new budget arrangement is expected to dramatically step up the national health insurance program which has so far only been implemented through an overly timid phase that has created an uneven map of where this service is. accessible.

Ask any citizen of the country and there will be a high probability that they have never heard of such a provision.

Insurance should not only be accessible everywhere in a simple and predictable way, but also the maximum allowable coverage should be increased.

Currently with a contribution of 3,500 NRS (approximately US $ 30), a family of five can be reimbursed up to NRS 100,000 per year, or approximately US $ 830 per year).

This is hardly enough to cover the actual expenses of any major operation, even in public hospitals which continue to charge the public even though they are much more accessible (or simply less expensive) than their private counterparts.

The legal framework centers on the Health Insurance Law which was approved in 2017, but what is needed is not just a big push towards its implementation.

An amendment is also necessary to make it on the one hand more inclusive and on the other hand, mandatory rather than simply voluntary as by the current provisions.

Last but not least, Oli, in one of his “greatness” decisions, had declared the creation of 396 new public hospitals.

In the budget which was presented by his former finance minister just at the end of May, the fate of which is now totally uncertain with a new government in place, there were provisions for this Herculean program whose implementation , provided resources are available, may be tainted with corruption and rent-seeking.

The creation of these hospitals, in cooperation and in partnership with the provinces and municipalities which are now in charge of public health, would constitute a real major step forward to allow the creation of a genuine national public health system.

Admittedly, Deuba and the coalition of parties that will support him in the coming months, including his Nepalese Congress, are much more inclined than Oli to the establishment of a real federal state, a very complex undertaking that would never succeed. without the full support of the ruling parties in Kathmandu.

With so many at stake, Deuba would better ensure his legacy by effectively starving a third wave of Covid 19 and building the pillars of a more equitable and just public health system in Nepal.

The author is the co-founder of ENGAGE, a non-profit NGO in Nepal. He writes on volunteering, social inclusion, youth development and regional integration as a driving force to improve people’s lives.

