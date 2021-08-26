Necessary in southern countries: collection of wastewater for the detection of COVID-19

HAMILTON, Canada, Aug 26 (IPS) – Understanding the extent and intensity of the The COVID-19 virus and its emerging variants, predicting the direction of the pandemic, and developing and refining associated management response options are challenges that are likely to face public health officials and national governments around the world in the future.

The capacity of diagnostic tests for COVID-19 varies widely from country to country in the country and is often insufficient. Hospital admissions can delay infections for weeks and asymptomatic or mild cases go unreported.

A diagnostic option attracting increasing attention and application: detection of COVID-19 in community and urban wastewater.

Wastewater monitoring for COVID-19 offers near real-time insight on the scale of the presence of the virus among a large number of people, and may reveal the community’s transmission trajectory – up or down.

Sewers provide early warning system for COVID-19 outbreaks. Wastewater with higher concentrations of the virus corresponds to a higher number of infected people. Compared to the systematic screening of individuals, the analysis of wastewater is not only less invasive and simpler, it requires fewer resources, equipment and skilled professionals.

Detecting viruses in a community in this manner has been practiced since the early 1990s, when large wastewater monitoring supported efforts to eradicate polio. Such experience over the years has proven that monitoring wastewater for traces of pathogens is a reliable and effective disease surveillance technique.

Armies of researchers benefiting from increased funding in the event of a pandemic around the world have continued to monitor wastewater since WHO’s first COVID-19 alarms Last year.

Google search for “COVID and wastewater” shows more than 53 million results, and Google Scholar unveils around 20,000 publications on the subject, a third of them produced since early 2021.

An expert This year’s article proposed an archived time series of urban wastewater samples as a record of pandemics and other features of the evolving Anthropocene – an invaluable resource for future anthropologists.

More success stories on monitoring COVID-19 in sewage and sewage sludge came from developed countries. In the developing world, however, the situation is very different. Unfortunately, around 90% of wastewater generated in low-income developing countries is not even collected; it is released into the environment without treatment. In lower-middle-income countries, about 57% of wastewater is not collected.

Wastewater monitoring for COVID-19 allows for timely prevention and adaptation measures, which would greatly help developing countries. The “dirty secret”In many of these countries, however, is that wastewater is not treated in the environment – it often enters freshwater bodies through hidden or visible pipes, for example, or contaminates groundwater . Wastewater safe monitoring, collection, treatment and reuse or disposal is essential to protect human health and the absence of such practices leads to massive water pollution. Unfortunately, it also creates a missed opportunity for near real-time disease surveillance, depriving about half of the world’s population of the benefits of a rapid response to COVID-19 outbreaks, with similar virus-induced diseases and pandemics. planned.

The international disparity in these pathogen early warning systems is a wake-up call to the world as a whole, which aims to halve the volumes of untreated wastewater by 2030 (Sustainable Development Goal SDG, 6.3.1 of Global Sustainability Agenda 2030).

Six years after the start of the SDG era, the assessment of the state of wastewater treatment at national level reveals a dark scenario in low-income and lower-middle-income countries, which are far from achieving wastewater treatment and the safe reuse target agreed in 2015.

With more frequency pandemic-type situations expected in the coming years, a radical overhaul is badly needed, and effective wastewater management and monitoring needs to be established in Developing countries to protect our environment and countless lives.

Establish networks for the collection and supply of wastewater and construct wastewater treatment plants equipped with near real-time diagnostic systems for diseases like COVID-19 are essential to improve human health in low and lower middle income countries. Other tactics include implementing effluent standards and providing incentives for households and industrial sectors.

Beyond extend these early warning systems for diseases Globally, efficient collection and management of wastewater in developing countries would provide significant resources to offset costs. Wastewater is a source of valuable water, nutrients, precious metals and energy.

It would also support food production, livelihoods, ecosystems, climate change adaptation and mitigation, and sustainable development.

By all accounts, the investment required to properly manage wastewater globally is paltry compared to the multidimensional benefits available.

Manzoor Qadir is Deputy Director of the Canadian Institute for Water, Environment and Health at the United Nations University, which is supported by the Government of Canada and hosted at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont. The Institute is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram