Nearly 60 people prosecuted for protests in Cuba, senior official says

Nearly 60 people were prosecuted for unprecedented anti-government protests which erupted in Cuba earlier this month, a senior Cuban official said, vowing due process was followed amid international critic.

The cases involved minor charges and the full number of those detained has not been released due to complaints from relatives seeking information about their loved ones.

“Until yesterday, 19 legal proceedings had reached the country’s municipal courts – cases involving 59 people accused of committing alleged crimes (during) these disturbances,” Ruben Remigio Ferro, president of the Supreme Court.

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets in several places, including the capital Havana, on July 11 and 12 to demand government action amid a economic crisis and food shortages aggravated by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters shouted “Freedom”, “Down with the dictatorship” and “We are hungry” during the biggest protests on the island in decades.

Reed Lindsay, a Havana-based reporter for the Belly of the Beast media outlet, said Ferro’s press conference was “a response to a lot of the international media coverage, to a lot of what’s happening on the networks. social “about the detained demonstrators.

“Some of the accusations against the government are that no lawyers have been provided to the people who have been tried, that these are summary trials – and the government has opposed that,” Lindsay told Al Jazeera.

“The President of the Supreme Court said these were not summary trials – they were brief trials – but they were sort of still ongoing,” said Lindsay, who said added that Ferro also notably stated that “mistakes may have been made and they could be corrected in the judicial process”.

“It left open the possibility for some of these maybe more minor offenses, for people to be released,” Lindsay said.

Hundreds of people have been arrested during the protests and many are accused of contempt, public disorder, vandalism and the spread of the coronavirus pandemic for allegedly marching without a face mask.

Independent observers and activists have published lists of those arrested with at least 600 names.

United Nations Human Rights Chief July 16 called on Cuba to release the protesters and several journalists also arrested.

In a statement, Michelle Bachelet criticized the Cuban government’s response, saying “it is of particular concern” that those arrested “including individuals believed to be held incommunicado and those whose whereabouts are not known.”

Ferro said on Saturday that a faster trial system was being used to prosecute defendants, but ensured due process was followed.