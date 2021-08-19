NDC Partnership: Supporting a Global Network of Young Climate Defenders

Madrelle, Loubiere, Dominique 2017, a few days after Category 5 Hurricane Maria hit the island. Credit: Alison Kentish / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 19 (IPS) – Just over six months after the launch of its Youth Engagement Plan, the NDC Partnership, the coalition that helps governments with their climate action plans, has brought together Youth Climate Advocates for its first NDC Global Youth Engagement Forum.

NDCs, or Nationally Determined Contributions, refer to government commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are an integral part of the Paris climate agreement. NDCs must be revised every five years and should be increasingly ambitious to effectively tackle the climate crisis.

Countries and NDC partnership want to ensure that, as implementers, young people have platforms for engagement and voices in national climate action.

The Partnership recently brought together young in 3 regional groups: Africa, Middle East and Europe, Asia and the Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean. Young people engaged with representatives of partners such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) through sessions such as “The ‘agriculture and climate change’ and ‘equipping young people to engage in the NDC process’. ‘

The NDC Partnership, the coalition that assists governments with their climate action plans, brought together young climate advocates for its first NDC Global Youth Engagement Forum. Credit: NDC Partnership

Participants say the pedagogical element was reinforced by the opportunity to be heard, as organizers asked for their input in areas that include improving the NDC, the structures needed to strengthen youth participation and how young people are already having an impact on climate action.

For young people like Natalia Gómez Solano from Costa Rica, the forum provided a space to share experiences and ideas.

“We are moved by working for a more resilient, fairer, low-emission world, and that is why we are here today,” she said at the virtual event.

“We are already experiencing the impacts of climate change, and they are getting worse. We need increased adaptation and mitigation measures, and the NDCs are the main instruments to achieve this. NDCs are the roadmaps for climate ambition in which young people are essential to bring new climate solutions to conversations and to spur action.

Jamaica’s Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Dr Alwin Hales, told the Latin America and Caribbean Forum that the virtual event and plan d Youth engagement hope to leverage the “leadership and power” of youth in Implementing and Improving the NDC.

“Children and young people today are caught at the center of climate change because they are the ones who have to live with it and deal with its consequences,” he said.

“The NDC partnership launched the Youth Engagement Plan (YEP). Its aim is to build the capacities of young people on climate change issues and to involve young people in NDC global partnership activities. This directly supports our mission to increase alignment, coordination and access to resources to link needs with solutions. “

The forum was proposed by the NDC Partnership Youth Working Group, but is a priority of the NDC Partnership Steering Committee and Co-Chairs, Jamaican Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change Pearnel Charles Jr. and British Minister Alok Sharma, who is also President of COP 26.

Noting that young people are essential to effective action on climate change, the global director of the NDC Partnership, Pablo Vieira Samper, reminded them that their contribution also ensures that action is inclusive.

“We want to know what capacity or technical support is still needed and what learning you are eager to share with your peers,” he said.

“The Youth Engagement Plan was the starting point for greater action for youth engagement in NDCs. Today, the NDC partnership is excited to turn this plan into concrete steps for more meaningful engagement and to bring new ideas to this framework to inspire action. We look forward to your ideas as we collaborate within the Partnership to build a low carbon and climate resilient future by supporting sustainable development. “

Young people attending the forum described it as an important platform to highlight the challenges facing young climate activists.

“It is important to increase climate finance to support projects led by children and young people and to integrate a rights-based education curriculum in schools and universities,” said Xiomara Acevedo, founder and CEO of Barranquilla + 20, a youth-led NGO that empowers their peers to tackle issues of biodiversity, sustainability, political inclusion and climate change.

The Acevedo NGO reached over 2,000 young people. She says it’s clear that young people have a unique role to play in climate activism.

“We have seen that involving young people at local and subnational levels has also helped ensure that many citizens see that climate action is not something beyond their territories, or is not only a subject managed at national level. They can relate our message to their story, to their realities. We are engaging climate action as an important topic on local agendas, ”she said.

According to Unicef, the inclusion of young people in action against climate change is important to achieve Sustainable Development Goals 13.2 which call for urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts; 16.3 which calls for the promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development and 17.4 with its objective of assisting developing countries to achieve debt sustainability.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) released its NDC dashboard in February. He commended countries for stepping up their commitments to the Paris Agreement, but encouraged them to further step up their mitigation commitments, adding that greenhouse gas emissions targets were “well below” what is necessary to achieve the objectives of the Agreement.

Young people like Natalia Gómez Solano say that as stewards of the planet, young people must be mobilized and their voices amplified to achieve the deep emission reductions needed in NDCs.

“We need to integrate more voices and reach more places. As a Region of Latin America and the Caribbean, we must continue to work, to ask, to demand and to do more. Not all young people know how to get involved in climate action, and we need to work with more young people, for example, in rural areas, ”she said.

Delegates at the inaugural NDC Partnership Youth Engagement Forum say they are hoping for more opportunities at the table.

They say it takes persistence, organization, time and passion to achieve climate goals. It also requires a global network of empowered, well-connected and funded young people.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram