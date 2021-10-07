Ndakasi, the gorilla who photobombed a selfie, dies in the arms of his guardian

André Bauma met Ndakasi when she was only 2 months old, just after she clung to her mother’s corpse. A decade later, Ndakasi died hanging on to Mr. Bauma. She was 14 years old.

Between these two embraces, Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has become world famous.

In 2019, Ndakasi and another female mountain gorilla, Ndeze, photobombed a selfie taken by a ranger in Virunga National Park in Congo, where they lived.

When the image was posted on Instagram, it went viral. It shows a ranger, Mathieu Shamavu, in a T-shirt and posing for a selfie, the two gorillas behind him. A gorilla looks over his left shoulder, chin down, a look from another day on his face, looking towards the camera. The other is leaning forward, as if determined to enter the shot, a hint of a smile on the edge of his mouth. Hi ! Behind them, another ranger, his hands behind his back, scrutinizes the scene intensely.