NBC cancels next year’s Golden Globes for lack of diversity

The American television network NBC has announced that it will abandon its broadcast of the Golden Globes in 2022 after a Hollywood reaction on the ethics of the group that distributes the annual film and television awards and its lack of diversity.

Actor Tom Cruise has joined a revolt led by streaming platforms and studios, returning the three Golden Globes he won for his roles in Jerry Maguire, Magnolia and Born on the Fourth of July, reported industry media Variety and Deadline Hollywood.

NBC’s announcement of its decision on Monday came even after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which distributes the prizes, agreed to recruit more black members and make other changes over the next 18 months. The network initially welcomed the plan, but later said it would wait to see if the reforms worked.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has come under fire for months over widespread allegations of racism, sexism, intimidation and corruption within its ranks.

HFPA members have also been accused of soliciting favors from celebrities and studios.

“A change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we believe the HFPA needs time to get it right. As such, NBC will not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes, ”NBC said in a statement.

“Assuming the organization executes its plan, hopefully we’ll be able to air the show in January 2023,” the network added.

After NBC’s announcement, the HFPA said implementing “transformational change” remained an urgent priority “regardless of when the Golden Globes next air.”

In a statement, the HFPA reiterated its planned reforms and gave a detailed timetable.

He said by August 2021 he would hire a new chief executive, add 20 new members, approve a new code of conduct and provide training on diversity and sexual harassment, among other steps.

Last week, the group approved a series of reforms to become “more inclusive and diverse” by an “overwhelming” margin, hoping to draw a line under months of negative publicity.

But critics, including stars Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, said the changes didn’t go far enough and failed to address some of the industry’s most basic grievances.

Potentially fatal blow

The annual Golden Globes, attended by stars and industry executives, has become one of Hollywood’s biggest accolades in the run-up to the Oscars.

But it came under close scrutiny following an investigation published in February by the Los Angeles Times newspaper that showed the group of 87 journalists, which includes bona fide reporters from major international publications as well as semi-retired and obscure individuals who rarely work for any major media, did not have black members.

NBC’s cancellation is a potentially fatal blow to the awards and the organization itself, which relies heavily on Globes television rights for funding, and comes days after Netflix and Amazon Studios said they weren’t. would not work with HFPA until it was more “meaningful” and “significant” changes were made.

Johansson, star of Lost in Translation and the Marvel superhero franchise, said over the weekend that she had “refused to attend” HFPA press conferences for years due to “sexist questions and remarks. Which “bordered on sexual harassment”.

Ruffalo recently said he “can’t feel proud or happy” to have won a recent Golden Globe from a group with a “culture of secrecy and exclusion” that continues to “resist change in their minds. is requested “.

The National Association of Black Journalists, a group of more than 100 Hollywood publicists, several film industry unions, Time’s Up and the LGBTQ charity GLAAD also condemned the group.

WarnerMedia, which includes cable channel HBO and movie studio Warner Bros., said in a letter to the HFPA that it was concerned about “racially insensitive, sexist and homophobic issues” during press conferences and events at the HFPA. Golden Globe nomination and award process.

“For too long, requests for perks, special favors and unprofessional requests have been made to our teams and others in the industry,” the letter from WarnerMedia reads.