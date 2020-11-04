‘NBA2K21’ goes full MMO with next-gen the City mode

Visual Concepts will select the first game mayors from the NBA2K community for an initial term. Then each affiliate will vote for its representative through an in-game poll – in case you didn’t have time for an election last week. Each term lasts six weeks and as mayor you will have the power to define the visual identity of your faction. Visual Concepts will allow mayors to customize their affiliation uniforms, court designs and more.

As you explore the hub, you will find basketball hoops attached to the side of some buildings. Here you will be able to challenge other players in HORSE games and half court games that have up to six players in total. Along the way, you’ll also come across some NPCs who will give you quests to complete. Like their counterparts in almost every other MMO, they will have an exclamation mark above their head to let you know they have a mission to complete. Naturally, there are also in-game stores all over the world where you can customize your character’s appearance.

You will be able to visit The City once NBA 2K21 released on Xbox Series X and Series S on November 10 and PlayStation 5 on 12 november.