Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s sentence ends, but faces a new charge

A lawyer told Iranian website Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe that the house arrest of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was officially over, but that she was called to appear in court on another charge.

Tehran, Iran – Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, an Anglo-Iranian national detained in Iran on sedition, had her e-tag removed at the end of her five-year prison term, her lawyer said – but it is still unclear whether the 43-year-old will be able to leave Iran.

Hojjat Kermani told local Emtedad News outlet on Sunday that Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has spent the past year under house arrest after being released from prison in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, had been summoned to court again. the court for another charge.

Kermani said Zaghari-Ratcliffe was accused of engaging in “anti-system propaganda” for attending a rally outside the Iranian embassy in London following disputed 2009 election results and for granting an interview with BBC Persian.

She is due in court on March 14, he added.

British MP Tulip Siddiq has confirmed her release and subsequent court date after making contact with Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family.

“Her first trip will be to see her grandmother,” she tweeted.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 after coming to Iran with her young daughter to visit her family. She was accused of spying and attempting to overthrow the Iranian government, allegations she denied.

His arrest and incarceration created a political rift between Iran and the UK, which has repeatedly called for his immediate release.

Western rights groups and officials said his case was one of many where Iran arbitrarily detained foreigners on false charges in order to use them for political pressure.

Iran, which does not formally recognize dual nationality status, denies engaging in this practice, arguing that Iranian citizens’ cases are internal matters decided by an independent judiciary.