World

Nawaz Sharif made several unscheduled hospital visits this week – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 10 1 minute read

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz sharif, which is currently in London, made several unscheduled hospital visits this week after developing acute kidney pain, a press report said Thursday citing family sources.
Sharif visited consultants on Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to conduct further analysis on Thursday, the sources said. Dawn News.
“He is very ill and has severe kidney pain due to deteriorating kidney function. Doctors are doing tests and scans to determine a course of action,” said Adnan Khan, Sharif’s personal physician, adding that the former prime minister had developed kidney stones. .
Tuesday, Sharif’s daughter Maryam nawaz said in a tweet that the PML-N supremacist was unable to attend a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement opposition alliance due to “severe kidney pain”, adding that she would attend instead.
Sharif has been in London since November 2019 after securing court bail for medical reasons and obtaining travel permission from the Pakistani government in place Tehreek-i-Insaf.
The government is now making every effort to bring him back, with PM’s adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar urging the UK Home Secretary to expel Sharif.
The head office has not yet responded to the government’s request.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 10 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

The slaughter of mink in Denmark triggers a political crisis.

3 hours ago

GOP canvassers again oppose certification of votes in Detroit area

3 hours ago

We all have a role to play in the war on food waste

5 hours ago

Roadside restaurant in UAE feeds hungry people one meal at a time

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button