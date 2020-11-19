World
Nawaz Sharif made several unscheduled hospital visits this week – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz sharif, which is currently in London, made several unscheduled hospital visits this week after developing acute kidney pain, a press report said Thursday citing family sources.
Sharif visited consultants on Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to conduct further analysis on Thursday, the sources said. Dawn News.
“He is very ill and has severe kidney pain due to deteriorating kidney function. Doctors are doing tests and scans to determine a course of action,” said Adnan Khan, Sharif’s personal physician, adding that the former prime minister had developed kidney stones. .
Tuesday, Sharif’s daughter Maryam nawaz said in a tweet that the PML-N supremacist was unable to attend a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement opposition alliance due to “severe kidney pain”, adding that she would attend instead.
Sharif has been in London since November 2019 after securing court bail for medical reasons and obtaining travel permission from the Pakistani government in place Tehreek-i-Insaf.
The government is now making every effort to bring him back, with PM’s adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar urging the UK Home Secretary to expel Sharif.
The head office has not yet responded to the government’s request.
