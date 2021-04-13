World
Navalny vows to prosecute Russian prison for refusing Quran – Times of India
MOSCOW: imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday he was suing prison officials for denying him access to the Muslim holy book, the Koran, at his penal colony outside Moscow.
Navalny, who is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence on old embezzlement charges, was jailed in February after returning to Russia of Germany where he received treatment for a poisoning attack.
Russia’s main opposition figure announced a hunger strike two weeks ago to demand adequate medical treatment and his allies said this week authorities threatened to force-feed him.
Navalny said he was taking legal action against the prison authorities because “they will not give me my Quran. And it is infuriating.”
“When I was incarcerated, I made a list of the ways I wanted to improve myself which I will try to achieve in prison. One of the points was to study and understand the Quran in depth,” he wrote.
“Books are everything to us, and if you have to take legal action to get the right to read, I will sue,” he said.
Navalny, 44, was criticized early in his political career for making nationalist comments and deriding immigrants to Russia from predominantly Muslim countries in Central Asia.
His post came a day after many Muslims around the world started Ramadan after religious leaders confirmed the month of fasting would begin on Tuesday.
In his Instagram post on Tuesday, Navalny said he had read the Quran before but had not internalized its fundamentals.
“I realized that my development as a Christian also involved studying the Koran,” he wrote.
Navalny’s lawyers and allies demand that he be transferred to a regular hospital. The Kremlin said Navalny was not entitled to any special treatment.
Navalny has been a thorn in the Kremlin’s side for a decade, probing corruption among officials and leading large protests across Russia.
