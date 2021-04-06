World
Navalny supporters detained outside Russian penal colony: report – Times of India
PROGRESS: A number supporters of Alexei Navalny were held on Tuesday outside his penal colony east of Moscow after being denied access to prisoners Kremlin critical, who is on hunger-strike requiring appropriate medical treatment.
Among the detainees there were Anastasia Vasilyeva, Navalny’s personal doctor and head of the Alliance of Doctors medical union which criticizes the government, according to the group and AFP journalists present at the scene.
Supporters of the 44-year-old opposition politician arrived in the town of Pokrov about 100 kilometers east of Moscow on Tuesday to request access to Navalny, but were turned back.
Navalny went on a hunger strike last Wednesday to demand appropriate medical treatment for severe back pain and numbness in both legs, claiming he had only been given pain medication.
President Vladimir Putin’s outspoken critic on Monday said he was now also suffering from a strong cough and fever and that three people from his prison unit had been hospitalized with tuberculosis.
Navalny, who survived near-fatal poisoning in August, lost a total of 13 kilograms (28 pounds) in the penal colony, including five kilograms over the past week, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova said.
Navalny’s doctor Vasilyeva on Tuesday accused authorities of violating his rights by refusing to treat him properly.
“Of course, I’m afraid” for her health, Vasilyeva told reporters outside the penal colony.
“We are doctors – that is why we are here today. Health must be a priority,” she said, stressing that Navalny must be transferred to a “normal” hospital.
Monday, the general secretary of Amnesty InternationalAgnes Callamard said she wrote to Putin urging him to ensure Navalny “receives medical attention from a health professional he trusts.”
“There is a real prospect that #Russia will subject him to a slow death,” Callamard wrote on Twitter.
Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov Tuesday, said he was unaware of Callamard’s letter, but added that Navalny was not entitled to any special treatment.
“Of course, we cannot talk about special conditions for one of the convicts,” Peskov said.
Among the detainees there were Anastasia Vasilyeva, Navalny’s personal doctor and head of the Alliance of Doctors medical union which criticizes the government, according to the group and AFP journalists present at the scene.
Supporters of the 44-year-old opposition politician arrived in the town of Pokrov about 100 kilometers east of Moscow on Tuesday to request access to Navalny, but were turned back.
Navalny went on a hunger strike last Wednesday to demand appropriate medical treatment for severe back pain and numbness in both legs, claiming he had only been given pain medication.
President Vladimir Putin’s outspoken critic on Monday said he was now also suffering from a strong cough and fever and that three people from his prison unit had been hospitalized with tuberculosis.
Navalny, who survived near-fatal poisoning in August, lost a total of 13 kilograms (28 pounds) in the penal colony, including five kilograms over the past week, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova said.
Navalny’s doctor Vasilyeva on Tuesday accused authorities of violating his rights by refusing to treat him properly.
“Of course, I’m afraid” for her health, Vasilyeva told reporters outside the penal colony.
“We are doctors – that is why we are here today. Health must be a priority,” she said, stressing that Navalny must be transferred to a “normal” hospital.
Monday, the general secretary of Amnesty InternationalAgnes Callamard said she wrote to Putin urging him to ensure Navalny “receives medical attention from a health professional he trusts.”
“There is a real prospect that #Russia will subject him to a slow death,” Callamard wrote on Twitter.
Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov Tuesday, said he was unaware of Callamard’s letter, but added that Navalny was not entitled to any special treatment.
“Of course, we cannot talk about special conditions for one of the convicts,” Peskov said.
Source link