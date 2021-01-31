Navalny Protests Live Updates: Russians challenge Kremlin in nationwide protests

In the snowy streets of Moscow, many demonstrators said they were ready to go to jail.

“I’m ready to be arrested, I know what to do,” Ruslan Katayev, 22, a social worker, said in an interview about a minute before his arrest. He had said he had a lawyer’s phone number.

He had left, he said, because “the main demand was not met: to release Navalny from illegal arrest.”

Dozens of people could be seen being held at Clean Ponds, a downtown boulevard park. Computer systems analyst Nikolai Babikov, 31, gazed apprehensively at the riot police and the large gray police vans holding detainees, parked and ready nearby.

“The arrest would be unpleasant,” he said.

He said he had come forward to protest the crackdown.

“The bolts are tightening,” he said. “Freedom is being eliminated and little by little we are becoming the Soviet Union again.”

At the start of the day, a steady stream of mostly young people marched along the Garden Ring, the wide circular thoroughfare surrounding the city center, to the meeting point announced by Mr Navalny’s team. Some tried to take side streets and found them also flooded with police.

Elderly people also joined the demonstration. One of them, Lyudmila Mikhailovna, an 83-year-old retired pediatrician who declined to give her last name, said she was not a big fan of Mr Navalny. But she had watched his video of the palace he said was built for President Vladimir V. Putin and decided to join the protest because “I’m for honesty, nothing else.”