Navalny prepares to fly to Moscow, despite threat of arrest

But analysts said despite the bureaucratic drumbeat, the final decision on Mr Navalny’s fate would be made in the Kremlin. In recent years, authorities have avoided locking up Navalny for more than a few weeks at a time, apparently to avoid allowing him to become a place of opposition to President Vladimir V. Putin while in detention.

Yet its prominence increased, with the discontent of the Russians. Mr. Navalny’s populist and tenacious style, the slick and humorous YouTube videos, and the relentless derision of the ruling class ‘crooks and thieves’ have all struck a chord with Russians frustrated with corrupt officials and stagnant incomes.

The government banned him from running for president in 2018. But Mr Navalny, 44, has set up a nationwide network of regional offices and drew an online audience of millions for his video briefings on the hidden wealth and foreign real estate of the Russian elite. He urged the Russians to use regional and local elections – even if they are not free and fair – to reduce Mr Putin’s power by supporting opposition candidates who had the best chance of winning.

Mr Navalny fell ill with the poisoning in August, while returning from a trip to Siberia before the elections there. He could be heard screaming in the bathroom of the plane before collapsing. The pilot’s quick emergency landing and immediate treatment of Mr. Navalny on the ground in the city of Omsk likely saved his life, his medics said later. After a standoff, Mr Putin agreed to let comatose Mr Navalny be transported to Berlin for treatment.

In Germany, a military laboratory determined that Mr. Navalny had been poisoned by a chemical from the Soviet and Russian regions. Novichok family of nerve agents. Mr. Navalny regained consciousness and pledged to return to Russia, while blaming Mr. Putin for the attack on his life.

In December, evidence emerged to support this version. The research group Bellingcat, in collaboration with the Russian media The Insider, used leaked phone records to show that officers of a secret Russian spy unit with expertise in toxic substances followed Mr. Navalny for years and were nearby when he was presumably poisoned.

Mr. Navalny then made a call to a man who he said was a member of the unit responsible for the murder and was posing as a senior Russian official seeking to debrief him. In a video viewed over 20 million times on YouTube, Mr. Navalny can be seen extracting a confession from the man, which describes a plot to plant poison on the inside seam of the crotch of the underwear. -clothes of the leader of the opposition.