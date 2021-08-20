Navalny marks year after poisoning with anti-corruption appeal

MOSCOW (AP) – Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny marked the anniversary of a poisoning attack on him by urging world leaders on Friday to pay more attention to fighting corruption and targeting magnates close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an article published in three European newspapers, Navalny berated Western leaders for relegating the fight against corruption to a secondary “agenda” and said corruption plays a critical role in political failures, especially in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“It was precisely the fact that the West” failed to notice “the utter corruption in Afghanistan – which Western leaders preferred not to talk about a subject they found embarrassing – that was the most crucial factor in the victory of the Taliban, ”Navalny wrote. .

Navalny was arrested in January on his return from Germany to Moscow, where he spent five months recovering from poisoning with a nerve agent he attributes to the Kremlin. Russian authorities reject the accusation.

The politician and anti-corruption activist, who is Putin’s most determined political enemy, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison in February for violating the terms of a suspended sentence. following a conviction for embezzlement in 2014 which he rejected as politically motivated.

The British newspaper The Guardian, the German Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and the French Le Monde published the Navalny article on Friday. In it, he called corruption “a universal basis without ideology for the blossoming of a new authoritarian International, from Russia to Eritrea, from Myanmar to Venezuela”.

He challenged international leaders to show stronger political will to follow the financial tracks of Russia and other corrupt countries and to target corrupt officials more decisively.

“Until personal sanctions are imposed on the oligarchs, mainly those around Putin – the model for all corrupt officials and businessmen in the world – any anti-corruption rhetoric from the West will be seen like a game and hot air, ”Navalny mentioned.

The story continues

In a separate Instagram post on Friday, Navalny again thanked Russian pilots and paramedics for saving his life after falling into a coma while aboard a domestic flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20, 2020. He was transferred from a hospital in Siberia to a hospital in Berlin two days later.

Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons established that he had been exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Reflecting on his poisoning and recovery, Navalny also had warm words for his followers.

“Thanks to you, everything went well, I survived and ended up in jail,” he said on Instagram.

He sardonically added that he should also thank Russia’s corruption for helping to deactivate the Russian secret service as well as other sectors.

“The level of covert operations is comparable to that of health care, education and municipal services,” Navalny joked.

Russian authorities have insisted that doctors who treated Navalny in Siberia before he was airlifted to Germany found no trace of the poison and challenged German authorities to provide proof of his poisoning. They refused to open a full-fledged criminal investigation, citing the lack of evidence Navalny had been poisoned.

In a statement released earlier this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry denounced the Western accusations of the poisoning of Navalny as a “planned provocation” aimed at discrediting Russia.