Navalny declares hunger strike in prison for medical treatment

MOSCOW – Aleksei A. Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, declared a hunger strike on Wednesday to protest what he called a failure by prison officials to provide him with proper medical care for severe back pain and right leg.

In a handwritten letter to the director of the prison, Mr. Navalny, the most outspoken critic of President Vladimir V. Putin, complained that despite his worsening condition, he was not allowed to see a doctor of his choice or to receive the necessary medication.

Mr. Navalny, who suffered a near-fatal poisoning in August, wrote in the letter, posted by his supporters, that he needed “to see a doctor very badly” and that he would not end his hunger strike “before that happened “. Prison staff, he added, had also ordered a campaign of psychological harassment against him, including sleep deprivation.

Mr Navalny had said in an earlier statement that prison doctors only provided ibuprofen pills to treat the pain, describing the prison as “a real concentration camp 60 miles from Moscow”.