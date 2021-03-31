Navalny declares hunger strike in prison for medical treatment
MOSCOW – Aleksei A. Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, declared a hunger strike on Wednesday to protest what he called a failure by prison officials to provide him with proper medical care for severe back pain and right leg.
In a handwritten letter to the director of the prison, Mr. Navalny, the most outspoken critic of President Vladimir V. Putin, complained that despite his worsening condition, he was not allowed to see a doctor of his choice or to receive the necessary medication.
Mr. Navalny, who suffered a near-fatal poisoning in August, wrote in the letter, posted by his supporters, that he needed “to see a doctor very badly” and that he would not end his hunger strike “before that happened “. Prison staff, he added, had also ordered a campaign of psychological harassment against him, including sleep deprivation.
Mr Navalny had said in an earlier statement that prison doctors only provided ibuprofen pills to treat the pain, describing the prison as “a real concentration camp 60 miles from Moscow”.
The prison service said in a statement on Wednesday that Mr. Navalny received all the medical assistance he needs and that the guards were required to check that the detainees were present in their beds.
Mr. Navalny collapsed in a coma during an airplane flight last August and was medically evacuated from Russia to Berlin.
After extensive testing, the German and French governments, as well as international chemical weapons specialists, confirmed that he had been poisoned with a Soviet-designed military nerve agent, Novichok. Mr. Navalny said the attack on his life was ordered by the Kremlin.
Mr. Putin has refuse any role of the state in the poisoning, arguing that if the Russian state had wanted to kill him, it would have succeeded.
On Tuesday, Mr Putin discussed Mr Navalny’s situation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, who demanded that his rights be respected. European Union officials have called for the immediate release of Mr. Navalny.
Mr. Navalny’s ability to reach millions of his followers via social media with the help of his lawyers and others has indicated that he could remain a threat to Mr. Putin’s grip on Russia, even in prison. After a series of protest demonstrations demanding his release in January, his team announced more protests this spring.