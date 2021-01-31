World
Navalny allies take to the streets despite crackdown – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russian police arrested more than 250 protesters on Sunday as activists took to the streets across the country demanding the release of inmates Kremlin critical Alexei Navalny.
Despite authorities intensify pressure on the opposition with arrests and criminal investigations, Navalny collaborators have called for more protests across the country ahead of the opposition leader’s trial, which is due to start on February 2.
The first protests took place in the Far East, including in the port city of Vladivostok where several dozen protesters gathered in the city’s central square despite the police shutting down ahead of the rally.
“The desire to live in a free country is stronger than the fear of being detained,” Andrei, a 25-year-old student, who preferred not to give his last name, told AFP.
AFP footage from Vladivostok showed dozens of protesters escaping from police on the frozen waters of Amur Bay and dancing in a circle.
Russian authorities issued several warnings against participating in unauthorized rallies and threatened criminal charges against the protesters.
According to independent observers, at least 261 people were detained in more than a dozen towns before the planned start of the rally in Moscow, which generally mobilizes the largest crowds.
In an unprecedented move, police in the capital announced the closure of seven metro stations and said pedestrian traffic would be limited in the city center.
Authorities in Moscow have also said some restaurants and shops in the center will close and air transport will be hijacked.
Police arrested Navalny, 44, at a Moscow airport on January 17 as he arrived from Germany, where he was recovering from exposure to a Soviet-designed nerve toxin.
A makeshift court at a police station has ordered the anti-corruption activist to be taken into custody until his trial for violating the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence.
The Moscow rally is due to take place outside the headquarters of the Federal Security Service, Russia’s main security agency, which Navalny says carried out the near-fatal poisoning attack on the orders of President Vladimir Putin.
“The majority is on our side. Let’s wake them up,” Navalny said Thursday in a message from Matrosskaya Tishina in Moscow, a high-security detention center.
Tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets in more than 100 cities across the country last Saturday to protest against Putin’s 20-year rule.
More than 4,000 protesters were arrested as authorities launched a series of criminal investigations.
Authorities are also targeting online platforms demanding they remove posts with calls for rallies or face fines.
The country’s media watchdog said on Friday it had summoned representatives from several social networks, including Facebook and TikTok, not to comply.
This week, several Navalny associates, including lawyer Lyubov Sobol and his brother Oleg, were placed under house arrest until the end of March pending charges of violating coronavirus restrictions by calling on people to join the protests. .
Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh was also arrested on Saturday night for violating anti-virus measures, the same day she was due to walk free after a nine-day prison sentence for breaking protest laws.
Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation chief Ivan Zhdanov said on Saturday that the investigative committee informed him that a criminal fraud case had been opened against Navalny.
In December of last year, investigators said they were launching an investigation into Navalny who allegedly misappropriated more than $ 4 million in donations from his organizations.
Days after Navalny was taken into custody, his team released a video report alleging that Putin had received a $ 1.35 billion property on the Black Sea coast, garnering more than 100 million views on YouTube. .
The Kremlin has denied that the Russian president owns the opulent complex, which Navalny says includes an underground ice hockey arena, private casino and vineyards.
State television on Friday sought to rebut opposition claims that the Black Sea property was a luxurious palace by showing footage under construction.
Billionaire Arkady Rotenberg – Putin’s former Western sanctioned judo partner – said on Saturday that he owned the property and was building a hotel there.
