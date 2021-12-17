Nature-based solutions to improve coordinated action around climate change, land and biodiversity

Nature-based solutions for climate change was a major outcome of the COP26 summit. These include people working with nature to manage forests, mangroves and farms in a sustainable manner. Credit: Yoel Kahssay – Unsplash

London, December 17 (IPS) – One of the main outcomes of the COP26 climate summit is the focus on ‘nature-based solutions’ – plans for people to work closely with nature to avoid a planetary catastrophe.

Although a consensus is emerging around nature-based solutions (NbS), the overall concept encompasses a wide range of approaches and actions that involve the ecosystem, which respond to the challenges of society and biodiversity while also benefiting human well-being and nature.

In terms of climate change, this means working with nature’s capacity to absorb the greenhouse gases that cause global warming. This includes sustainable land use practices and forest management that can remove carbon from the atmosphere and store it for millions of years. It can also lead to transformations in major sectors such as agriculture, animal husbandry, land, water and waste management to ensure the protection of our planet.

Nature-based solutions not only help mitigate climate change by expanding natural carbon sinks, but they improve biodiversity, provide food and water, help clean the air and sustain other resources, as well as providing employment opportunities, while protecting communities against floods and landslides. Some estimates state that SNBs have the potential to provide up to 37% of our climate change mitigation needs.

It is important to note that NbS achieves the cross-cutting objectives of the three main United Nations environmental treaties – also known as the Rio Conventions, on climate change, biodiversity and desertification.

Across the 54 Commonwealth of Nations, governments, communities and the private sector are strongly adopting NbS approaches, with most countries incorporating NbS actions into their national climate plans. Some examples of NbS include Pakistanthe Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program, which aims to restore approximately 600,000 hectares of forest and create thousands of jobs; Sri Lankathe 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami response by rehabilitating large areas of mangroves; and the “We Plantin ‘” campaign of Barbados plant a million trees.

To make natural climate solutions truly effective, there are several issues we need to address. One of the main challenges is the lack so far of an agreed framework or standard on what constitutes an effective SNB. Like IUCN points out, “Misunderstanding and misuse of NbS has led to applications that harm biodiversity and communities and threaten to erode stakeholder confidence in the approach. Examples include massive reforestation of monospecific or non-native species, land grabbing for reforestation, and restriction of indigenous peoples’ rights through conservation projects.

In addition, NbS should not support or encourage carbon offsetting by polluting industries, as a way to justify their continued or increasing emissions. A strong framework and standards must be developed to guard against the misuse of “nature-based” to ensure effective climate action.

There is also a need to build awareness and knowledge on the different ways to include NbS in national climate plans. A recent study suggests that although large-scale tree planting and reforestation has become the most popular route for many governments, other solutions such as sustainable farming and ranching practices, sustainable land conservation and management and water, reducing food waste and engaging indigenous communities in NbS be more beneficial. Conserving high-carbon ecosystems – such as peatlands, wetlands, rangelands, mangroves and forests – also offers the most important and timely climate benefits.

Finally, there is a huge funding gap to fill, because, despite our heavy dependence on nature, the sector receives very little investment. Estimates by AN environment shows that if our world is to meet climate change, biodiversity and land degradation goals, it must close a US $ 4.1 trillion funding gap, which requires tripling investments in NbS in over the next 10 years and quadruple them by 2050. This equates to an estimated $ 536 billion in funding required each year.

There were promising announcements at COP26, including a $ 12 billion investment commitment in public funding to end deforestation, however, we are a long way from achieving the required target. At present, the total is significantly lower and funding to the private sector, in particular, needs to be increased.

Former CYEN Special Envoy for Climate Change Jevanic Henry with other Youth4Climate Summit 2021 Summit delegates. Engaging people in finding solutions to climate change is at the heart of the nature-based solutions adopted at the climate COP26. Credit: Commonwealth Secretariat

Of the estimated US $ 133 billion per year spent on NbS globally, only 14 percent is private sector funding, compared to 86 percent from public funds and grants. The lack of private sector funding is partly related to the complex nature of NbS projects and financial instruments and the long duration of returns on investments. The public sector therefore has a crucial role to play in mobilizing increased private sector financing by reducing the risks of SNB investments.

Innovative financing mechanisms such as green bonds, climate credit swaps, debt-for-nature swaps, and carbon markets are also actively explored in Commonwealth countries.

The Commonwealth through its “Call to Action on Living Lands” is at the forefront of tackling the challenges of climate change. Addressing issues in the context of achieving the goals of the three Rio conventions, leaders of African, Caribbean and Pacific member countries expressed support at the COP26 summit for a proposal to Commonwealth Living Lands Charter.

The proposed charter is a progression of the Secretariat’s ongoing Land, Biodiversity and Climate Change program since 2017. The charter will be discussed at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda in 2022, with potential to stimulate cooperation among the 54 Commonwealth of Nations to manage land use sustainably, protect the natural world and combat climate change. Priority areas explored include climate resilient agriculture, soil and water conservation and management, sustainable green cover and biodiversity, low carbon livestock management and active engagement of indigenous peoples. .

Nature-based solutions to accelerate action around land, climate change and biodiversity require judicial attention and support, especially in terms of funding. NbS does not offer a silver bullet to solving the climate crisis, but it is extremely vital for drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving Nationally Determined Contributions through 2030.

Dr Ruth Kattumuri is Senior Director, Economic, Youth and Sustainable Development at the Commonwealth Secretariat.

