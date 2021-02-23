Natural enemies: how mango growers tackle an invasive fruit fly pest

Mango farmers Susan and Batsirai Zinoro in Mutoko District, Zimbabwe, are using integrated pest management methods to control fruit flies. Credit: Busani Bafana / IPS

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, February 23 (IPS) – As the climate warms, a destructive pest is spreading its wings and damaging the livelihoods of fruit farmers in southern Africa. The invasive fruit fly, Bactrocera dorsalis, prevents farmers like Susan Zinoro, a mango tree in Mutoko, Zimbabwe, from literally and figuratively enjoying the fruits of their labor.

Each harvest season, Susan Zinoro, a mango farmer from Mutoko, Zimbabwe, buries half of the mangoes she has grown that season. They have already started to rot on the tree or have fallen to the ground before harvest. This is a difficult task for Zinoro as she knows that she is throwing away food and income for her family.

But it has been happening for the past seven years, when she began to notice more and more fruit rotting and littering the ground.

Zinoro from Zinoro village in Mutoko, 143 km northeast of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, has earned an average of $ 400 per season selling mangoes over the past five years. This is a change from many years ago when she was making over $ 1,000 per season.

Another farmer, Pelegrina Msingwini, from Mhondiwa village in Murehwa, a neighbor of Mutoko, remembers just two years ago when she harvested and sold 150 buckets (20 liters) of fruit from her plot. Half were rejected on the market because they were damaged. In 2020, she harvested even fewer mangoes, only 30 buckets.

Global warming brings destructive pests

As the climate warms, a destructive pest spreads its wings and damages the livelihoods of fruit farmers in southern Africa. The invasive fruit fly, Bactrocera dorsalis, is so small that it is often mistaken for a mosquito.

It has become a serious obstacle for mango trees as it can lead to total loss of fruit, ruining livelihoods and export prospects for them. tropical fruit, Shepard Ndlela, entomologist with the International Center for Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE), based in Nairobi, Kenya, tells IPS.

Mutoko, Murehwa and Zvimba are the main mango growing regions of Zimbabwe.

“In Mutoko alone, around 55 percent of households produce and sell mangoes along with other fruits such as bananas, guava and citrus fruits,” Ndlela tells IPS, adding that “they call mango ‘the fruit of’ gold ”, thus illustrating the true value of fruit for food, nutrition and the source of income. “

But about half of the 400,000 metric tonnes of mangoes produced each year are lost to the fruit fly, says Ndlela. Left unchecked, the pest can inflict 100% yield loss.

ICIPE scientists, supported by various donors, have developed an integrated pest management (IPM) software package.

It is an approach to crop production and protection that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) described as combining different strategies and practices to grow healthy crops, minimizing the use of pesticides. Environmentally-friendly methods, which include the use of natural enemies of crop pests and biopesticides, discourage the development of pest populations by encouraging natural pest controls.

According to Food Sustainability Index (FSI), developed by The Economist Intelligence Unit and the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition, best practices in sustainable food production also involve efforts to eradicate worst practices, including the overuse of chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

In 2020, in the main mango growing areas of Zimbabwe, the farmer started doing just that when a natural enemy of the fruit fly was introduced.

A farmer friend for a nasty fly

Parasitoids are small insects which are natural enemies of the fruit fly, which lay their eggs in the body of the pest insect, completing their development inside the host and killing it. They are found naturally in Asia where the fruit fly pest is indigenous.

Scientists at ICIPE imported fruit fly parasitoids from Hawaii in 2006 to multiply them. Since then, the parasitoids have multiplied in Kenya and have been distributed in Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Parasitoids have been used successfully in East and West Africa, where the fruit fly has been controlled with a success rate of up to 33 percent, says Ndlela.

“What we have done is unite the pest (fruit fly) and its natural enemies (parasitoids),” Ndlela told IPS.

“Once released into the environment in large numbers, they multiply on the ground and move around. This is a biological control program in which we release parasitoids and nature takes its course, ”explains Ndlela.

Ndlela explains that farmers do not have to buy the parasitoids because ICIPE trains its partners in southern Africa to mass produce the parasitoids to distribute to farmers.

The large-scale adoption of other integrated pest management interventions such as baiting techniques, killing of male flies to reduce their populations, the use of biological pesticides and orchard remediation is promoted in Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe as part of a four-year pilot project targeting 4,000 farmers. throughout the region.

The project aims to improve food security and nutrition, provide income generation opportunities and reduce poverty for small and medium mango producers, especially women and youth.

Zinoro and her husband, Batsirai, are among 1,000 Zimbabwean farmers trained in IPM methods.

More than 1,500 parasitoids were released in the Zinoro mango orchard when the project was launched. Once established on the farm, the parasitoids do not need farmer intervention and will populate and attack the pest.

“We’ve learned that these insects (parasitoids) are friends of the farmer but an enemy of the fruit fly which is the enemy of our mangoes,” Zinoro says.

“The program is helping to improve our livelihoods because we are eliminating a pest that has affected the mangoes we earn income from,” Zinoro tells IPS from outside his farm overlooking a field of towering mango trees. Some of the fruit trees have bright yellow plastic buckets that hang under branches laden with fruit – fly traps.

Research by ICIPE found that in East Africa, farmers using the IPM package spent 46 percent less on synthetic insecticides per acre, halving their fruit rejection. As a result, farmers earned 22 percent more income than those who did not implement IPM.

“We want to get to a point where the fruit fly does not cause any economic damage,” says Ndlela, explaining that the project invited agro-traders to provide traps, lures and bio-pesticides at affordable prices to farmers to promote the wide use of IPM methods.

Add value

Using IPM strategies will enable Zimbabwe’s fruit growers to meet phytosanitary requirements for domestic and export markets like the European Union, said John Bhasera, Zimbabwe’s Permanent Secretary of Agriculture, at the launch of the project in Mutoko last December.

Bhasera pointed out that increasing the productivity and quality of mango will support horticultural farmers and open opportunities for the added value of the fruit.

The European Union, a key market for fruits, including African mangoes, requires a phytosanitary certificate from exporting countries to indicate that the fruit is pest free.

Phineas Chinomora, horticultural farmer, from Chinomona village in Mutoko, grows tomatoes and green flour and owns 56 mango trees on his farm. He is excited about IPM and sees an opportunity to improve his mango production while removing commercial pesticides.

“Over the years, I have lost a lot of mangoes to pests and I was not sure of the cause. This program will help me improve my production as I have introduced a large number of grafted mango trees under the program and the reduction of pesticides will reduce the costs, ”Chinomora told IPS.

“We have to send our mangoes to Harare, which leads to huge transportation costs and we get low prices, so improving the production and quality of my mangoes will help us earn more money,” Chinomora says. . “We can now look to add value to our mangoes by making juice and jam.”