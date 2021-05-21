NATO to continue training Afghan troops after leaving the country

BRUSSELS (AP) – NATO will continue to train Afghan special forces outside the country after completing 18 years of security work in conflict-torn Afghanistan in the coming months, the senior civilian official said on Friday. military organization.

“As we end our military presence, we are opening a new chapter,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Paris after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron which focused on preparations for an alliance leaders summit next month.

Stoltenberg said NATO’s revised role would involve providing “advice and capacity building support to Afghan security institutions, as well as continued financial support.” He said NATO is also planning “to provide military education and training outside of Afghanistan, with a focus on special operations forces.”

It was not immediately clear where the training will take place.

U.S. military leaders are still grappling with how best to execute President Joe Biden’s order to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September while assisting Afghan forces and monitoring the threat that has caused the American invasion of the country after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

U.S. allies in Europe and Canada rely on U.S. logistics and transportation assistance to operate in Afghanistan, and their troops are also being forced out of the country. Many officials have expressed concern that once the United States leaves, the Afghan government and its armed forces will quickly be overwhelmed by the Taliban.

It is still unclear what level of security might be needed and who would provide it to protect the international embassies spread across the capital, Kabul. The city’s airport, the main international gateway to Afghanistan, must also be protected.

Stoltenberg said NATO plans to “fund the provision of services, including support for the operation of the Kabul airport”. Asked for clarification, a NATO official said: “We are now reviewing the details and consulting on next steps.”

Violence is increasing in Afghanistan. Roadside bombings in southern and central Afghanistan killed 13 people, including nine family members, officials said Thursday. Meanwhile, activists stopped a bus in the west of the country, ordered three men out and shot them dead.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks. The government blamed the Taliban, who denied responsibility.