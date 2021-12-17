World
NATO: Russia imposes strict demands on US and NATO in draft security pact – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia issued on Friday draft security pacts requiring that Ukraine and other countries of the former Soviet Union are banned from membership NATO, and that restrictions on troops and weapons in Europe be put in place.
The documents, which were submitted to the United States and its allies earlier this week, also call for a ban on sending American and Russian warships and planes to areas from which they can strike the territory. on the other and demand a withdrawal from the alliance’s deployment. troops near Russian borders.
The strict demands appear to be rejected by the United States and its allies, who have stressed that Russia has no say in NATO enlargement. The alliance secretary general warned that any discussion of security with Moscow should take into account NATO’s concerns and involve Ukraine and other partners.
The publication of the draft pact comes amid growing tensions over an accumulation of Russian troops near Ukraine that has raised fears of a Ukrainian and Western invasion. Moscow has denied its neighbor’s attack plans, but demanded that the West provide a set of legal safeguards preventing NATO’s expansion into Ukraine and other Russian neighbors and the deployment of alliance weapons there, a request that NATO rejected.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Riabkov said Russia’s relations with the United States and its NATO allies have approached a “danger point”, noting that alliance deployments and exercises near Russia have raised threats “unacceptable” for its safety.
The draft pacts – a Russian-American security treaty and a security accord between Moscow and NATO – contain obligations to withdraw arms and refrain from exercises near the borders between Russia and members of the ‘alliance.
Ryabkov told reporters that Moscow has proposed that the United States immediately start talks on the proposed projects in Geneva.
The plans would force Washington and its allies to take an obligation to halt NATO’s eastward expansion to include other ex-Soviet republics and to cancel a 2008 membership pledge to Ukraine. and Georgia.
They would also prevent the United States and its allies from setting up military bases in the territories of Ukraine, Georgia and other ex-Soviet countries that are not members of NATO.
A draft treaty with the United States prohibits the deployment of American and Russian warships and planes in “areas where they can strike targets in the territory of the other party.”
Moscow has long complained about the patrol flights of US strategic bombers near Russian borders and the deployment of US and NATO warships in the Black Sea, calling them destabilizing and provocative.
Russia’s plan also contemplates a commitment not to station intermediate-range missiles in areas where they can strike the other party’s territory, a clause that follows the withdrawal of the United States and Russia from a Cold War era pact banning such weapons.
President Vladimir Poutine raised the demand for security guarantees during last week’s video call with the US president Joe biden. During the conversation, Biden expressed his concerns about a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine and warned him that Russia would face “serious consequences” if Moscow attacked its neighbor.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the alliance had received the Russian draft documents, and noted that any dialogue with Moscow “should also address NATO’s concerns about Russia’s actions. , be based on fundamental principles and European security documents, and take place in consultation with NATO’s European partners, such as Ukraine.
He added that the 30 NATO countries “have made it clear that if Russia takes concrete steps to reduce tensions, we are ready to work on strengthening confidence-building measures.”
US intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops to its border with Ukraine and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow has denied any intention to attack and accused Ukrainian authorities of planning an offensive to regain control of rebel-held eastern Ukraine – an allegation Ukraine has dismissed.
Fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine began after Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. It has killed over 14,000 people and devastated hearts industrialist of Ukraine, Donbass.
