NATO rejects intervening in Ukraine, including with a no-fly zone.

BRUSSELS — NATO foreign ministers rejected any possibility of intervening against Russian forces in Ukraine, whether on the ground or in the air, the alliance’s secretary general said Friday.

“Allies agree we should not have NATO planes operating over Ukrainian air space or NATO troops operating in Ukrainian territory,” Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general, said at a news conference after a meeting of foreign ministers.

Ukrainian officials have called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine’s air space, but NATO is resisting for fear that it could draw member states into a war with Russia.

“We understand the desperation, but if we did that, we would end up with something that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe involving much more countries and much more suffering,” he said. “We will provide support, but we will not be part of the conflict.”