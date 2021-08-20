NATO pledges to focus efforts on Kabul evacuations

BRUSSELS (AP) – NATO foreign ministers on Friday pledged to focus on the safe evacuation from Afghanistan of their citizens and Afghans deemed to be at risk after the Taliban took control of the country .

They also insisted that the new rulers in Kabul should ensure that the nation does not become a center of terrorism.

“Any future Afghan government must abide by Afghanistan’s international obligations … and ensure that Afghanistan is no longer used as a haven for terrorists,” said an alliance statement.

Alliance foreign ministers from 30 countries met in a video conference to assess the chaotic situation in Afghanistan and coordinate efforts to extract their nationals and key local personnel from the country.

Some allies have called on the United States to secure Kabul airport for as long as it takes, even if this goes beyond the evacuation of all American nationals. Many allied countries are sending planes to Kabul to get as many people out as possible as soon as possible.

Friday’s joint statement said that “as long as the evacuation operations continue, we will maintain our close operational cooperation through Allied military assets” at the airport.

“Our immediate task now is to fulfill our commitment to continue the safe evacuation of our citizens, nationals of partner countries and Afghans at risk, especially those who have assisted our efforts,” the statement said.

NATO has led international security operations in Afghanistan since 2003, but ended combat operations in 2014 to focus on training the country’s national security forces. NATO helped build an army of about 300,000, but that force withered under the Taliban offensive in just a few days.

NATO Headquarters blamed the failure of the Afghan leadership on the rapid collapse of the country’s Western-backed armed forces.

A year ago, NATO’s “Resolute Support Mission” to train the Afghan security forces involved around 10,000 personnel from 36 member and partner countries. As of Sunday, there were no troops under NATO command in Afghanistan.