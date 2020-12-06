World
NATO must devote more time and action to tackle China’s security challenges: report – Times of India
WASHINGTON: North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) must devote more time, political resources and action to tackle China’s security challenges, NATO said in its report “ NATO 2030 – United for a New Era ” while recommending a special unit within the Joint Intelligence and Security Division (JISD) to monitor Russia-China cooperation impacting Euro-Atlantic security.
The report said internal political differences are “dangerous” because they help “external actors, and in particular Russia and China, to exploit intra-Alliance and take advantage of the various Allies in such a way as to endanger their collective interests and security “.
“This includes actions that are directly linked to NATO’s traditional geographic and functional mission, but which also extends to cybernetics, technology and strategic-business areas – and, indeed, the democratic way of life. , NATO Allies would face these challenges alone. And neither Europe nor North America, for all their might, are powerful enough to handle these threats on their own, while facing the growing spectrum non-traditional threats and risks affecting our societies, ”the report reads.
The NATO report recommended that the organization “must adapt” to meet the challenges of a “more demanding strategic environment marked by the return of systemic rivalry, the still aggressive Russia, the rise of China and the growing role of EDTs, at the same time, as they face high transnational threats and risks “.
He added that NATO should devote more attention and political resources to the security challenges posed by China.
“NATO needs to devote much more time, political resources and action to China’s security challenges – based on an assessment of its national capabilities, economic clout and stated ideological goals of its leaders. It must develop a political strategy for the approach of a world in which China will have an increasing importance until 2030 ”, indicates the report.
He added: “The Alliance should inject the challenge of China into existing structures and consider creating an advisory body to discuss all aspects of Allies’ security interests vis-à-vis China. It must redouble it. efforts to assess the implications of China’s technological development and to monitor and defend against any Chinese activity that could impact collective defense, military readiness or resilience in the area of responsibility of Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR ). ”
In its list of recommendations, the report states that NATO should create a special unit within the Joint Intelligence and Security Division (JISD) “to monitor and assess how Russia-China cooperation in military, technological matters and policy, including coordination on disinformation and hybrid warfare, impacts Euro-Atlantic security and provides regular updates the North Atlantic Council (NAC) “.
Commenting on the change in NATO’s external security environment since 2010, the report states that “NATO’s external security environment has changed dramatically since 2010, when NATO’s last strategic concept NATO has been published. This strategic concept recommended cultivating a strategic partnership with Russia, made limited mention of terrorism and no mention of China. Since then, fundamental changes have taken place in NATO’s security environment which are likely to intensify over the next decade and require increased efforts both in political cohesion and in adaptations to the NATO strategy. ”
As China in recent decades has “proven its willingness to use force against its neighbors, as well as economic coercion and intimidating diplomacy far beyond the Indo-Pacific region,” a NATO report stated that it is likely that in the coming decades “NATO’s ability to build collective resilience, protect critical infrastructure, address new and emerging technologies such as 5G and protect sensitive sectors of economy, including supply chains ”.
In the longer term, China is increasingly likely to project its military might globally, including potentially in the Euro-Atlantic area, according to the report.
“China’s industrial policy and military-civil fusion (MCF) strategy are at the heart of this systemic challenge. Its military modernization in all areas, including nuclear, naval and missile capabilities, introduces new risks and potential threats to the Alliance and to strategic stability. The report says, adding that Beijing’s approach to human rights and international law also poses a risk to “the fundamental premise of a rules-based international order.”
“China poses serious risks in some critical sectors such as telecommunications, space, cyberspace and new technologies, as well as disinformation campaigns. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has led a campaign disinformation in many Allied states. It has also committed widespread intellectual property theft with implications for the security and prosperity of Allies, as well as cyber attacks against governments and NATO companies which have been attributed by the Allies as being from China, ”NATO said in its report.
