NATO: China, NATO officials discuss Afghanistan, regional tensions – Times of India
BEIJING: China’s top diplomat held virtual meeting with NATOthe chief to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, amid long-standing disagreements between Beijing and the US-led alliance on regional policies.
China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the talks had been “positive and constructive.” Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang yi and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had spoken the day before, the statement said, focusing on “matters of common interest”.
Chinese officials have given no further details of the talks.
Beijing has long opposed the presence of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan – with which it shares a narrow border – while benefiting from the relative stability that this presence offered. He sharply criticized the chaotic US withdrawal that paved the way for the Taliban to rise to power, calling it hasty and irresponsible.
Beijing said the two officials agreed on Monday to “raise the level of dialogue to advance practical cooperation” between China and NATO on issues such as the fight against terrorism, the fight against piracy, cybersecurity and international peacekeeping.
Stoltenberg told China’s foreign minister that the alliance “has gone to Afghanistan to make sure the country no longer serves as a platform for terrorists,” according to the NATO press release on Monday, adding that ‘No attack against China or alliance members had been organized from the country since 2001.
Stoltenberg also stressed during the meeting the importance of a “coordinated international approach, including with countries in the region, to hold the Taliban accountable for their commitments in the fight against terrorism and the defense of human rights,” especially women’s rights “.
China has kept its embassy in Kabul open and maintained dialogue with the Taliban group, including hosting a delegation in July headed by the top leader. Abdul Ghani Baradar.
At this meeting, Wang called the Taliban “an essential military and political force in Afghanistan” which “is supposed to play an important role in the process of peace, reconciliation and reconstruction”.
Beijing also called on the Taliban to honor their pledge to hold back activists seeking independence in the traditionally Muslim northwest region of Xinjiang. Wang urged the group to keep border crossings open, while offering $ 31 million in humanitarian aid, as well as 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines made in China.
China has also already signed agreements for oil, gas and copper extraction in Afghanistan, although these have long been dormant.
Other than calls to fight terrorism, China has said virtually nothing about the Taliban’s approach to human rights and women’s rights. He condemned foreign intervention in the country and was reluctant to establish a major economic presence.
While pledging to cooperate with NATO, Wang criticized sending planes and ships from member states to areas close to China’s borders, saying “the Asia-Pacific region does not need new military groups, nor should it involve a confrontation between the great powers, let alone a small circle designed to incite a new cold war.
Stoltenberg said the alliance “does not view China as an adversary, but called on China to uphold its international commitments and act responsibly in the international system,” the NATO press release said.
He also voiced NATO’s concerns over “China’s coercive policies, the expansion of the nuclear arsenal and the lack of transparency on its military modernization,” the statement added.
