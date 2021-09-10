NATO chief backs Biden, saying Europe has been consulted on Afghanistan

BRUSSELS – Fending off European complaints that the Biden administration failed to consult its allies on the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, said these objections were exaggerated and that NATO had unanimously approved the withdrawal as early as April.

Mr Stoltenberg also said that talking about a new military force separate from the European Union – which some have argued is necessary in the after the collapse of Afghanistan – could only weaken the transatlantic alliance and divide the continent.

“You see different voices in Europe, and some talk about the lack of consultation, but I was present at those meetings, ”Stoltenberg said Thursday evening in a high-profile interview at NATO Headquarters. “Of course, the United States has consulted its European allies, but at the end of the day each nation must make its own decision regarding the deployment of forces.”

He acknowledged that the consultation was somewhat artificial, because once the United States decided to withdraw, he said, “it was difficult for the other allies to continue without the United States. It was not a realistic option.