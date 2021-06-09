Nations pledge to tackle inequalities under new goals to end HIV / AIDS by 2030

UN officials express concern that the achievements of the response to HIV / AIDS are uneven and that the most vulnerable are most at risk. They say the new goals are urgently needed. Credit: Kristin Palitza / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, June 09 (IPS) – World leaders, those on the front lines of the AIDS response, civil society, academics and young people agree there is no way to end AIDS as a threat to public health by 2030 without addressing persistent inequalities among marginalized people. groups.

Leaders on Tuesday adopted a new set of goals to end the outbreak. Called the Global AIDS Strategy 2021-2026, it builds on the 2016 Political Declaration on Ending AIDS, with more ambitious plans to tackle issues such as discrimination and criminalization of same-sex relationships.

“The inequalities that block progress towards AIDS eradication emerge when HIV intersects with complex gaps between social, economic, legal and health systems,” the accord said.

It contains promises to reduce the annual number of new HIV infections to less than 370,000 and AIDS-related deaths to 250,000 while eliminating new infections in children.

It sets as a 2025 target to end HIV-related discrimination in all its forms and to bring life-saving anti-HIV treatment to 34 million people.

UN officials say that since the first confirmed case of HIV in 1981, significant progress has been made in understanding and responding to the disease. This includes a 61% decrease in AIDS-related deaths since a peak in 2004 and “dozens of countries” meeting or exceeding the targets set to accelerate the response to AIDS in the Declaration 2016.

But they fear that achievements will be uneven and that the most vulnerable will be the most at risk. They say the new goals are urgently needed.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts and humanitarian emergencies have hampered progress as health systems are under immense pressure and essential services and supply chains are disrupted,” said Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. “Tragically, stigma and discrimination persist, further isolating those who are already marginalized. “

Bozkir told the hybrid event that if all forms of inequality are to be eliminated, statistics on HIV among young women make a compelling case for prioritizing ending gender inequality.

According to UNAIDS, young women are twice as likely to be living with HIV as young men. In 2020, 6 in 7 new HIV infections among young people aged 15 to 19 in sub-Saharan Africa were girls.

“Every girl and woman should be free to exercise their basic human rights, to make their own decisions, to live a life free from fear of gender-based violence and to be treated with dignity and respect. All girls should have equal access to quality education. It is the foundation of a society where women feel safe to take their rightful place in the workplace, public life, politics and decision-making, ”he said.

Yana Panfilova, 23-year-old Ukrainian born with HIV called on world leaders to help the millions of people living with HIV who struggle with fear and isolation on a daily basis.

“Millions of people living with HIV may have HIV pills, but they live in a world where their families and societies do not accept them for who they are. I am here today as the voice of 38 million people living with HIV. For some of us the pills keep us alive, but we die of pandemics of stigma, of discrimination, ”she said.

“The AIDS response still leaves millions of people behind. LGBTIQ people, sex workers, drug users, migrants and prisoners, adolescents, youth, women and children who also deserve an ordinary life, with the same rights and dignity as most people in this room.

UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima said HIV rates are not tracking the 2016 Accord and warned that amid the fallout from the COVID-19 crisis, it is possible to witness a resurgence of the AIDS pandemic.

“The evidence and analysis is clear. Inequalities in power, status, rights and voices are driving the HIV pandemic. Inequalities kill. As the Global AIDS Strategy states: To end AIDS, we must end the inequalities that perpetuate it, ”said Byanyima.

The UNAIDS chief said the world should applaud the new measures to tackle the AIDS epidemic, adding that the policies and services needed to end AIDS will prove useful in defeating COVID-19 and preparing the world to future pandemics.

“We cannot be neutral on inequalities. To get back on track to ending AIDS, we must be deliberate in facing them. The only alternative is a vicious cycle of injustice, disease and urgency. The most unrealistic thing we can do now is imagine that we can overcome our crises through minor adjustments or tinkering. “