Nations are evaluating mandates and incentives to increase immunization rates.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed economic and social loopholes around the world, but Covid-19 vaccines have widened the gaps: While some poor countries are asking for doses to save their populations, a few rich are inundated with vaccines and lacking of takers.

A handful of US states, for example, have tried incentives to vaccinate more people. But in Moscow, as Covid hospitalizations have increased this week, the city government has taken a tougher line, demanding vaccinations for many workers in public jobs.

Some other governments have also tried to require vaccines. A province in Pakistan said he will stop paying the salaries of civil servants who are not vaccinated, starting next month. And Britain, which sees an increase attributed to the spread of the Delta variant of the virus, is wondering whether to make injections mandatory for all healthcare workers.

The Moscow Times quoted The mayor of the city, Sergei S. Sobyanin, said on Wednesday: “When you go out and come into contact with other people, you are an accomplice in the epidemiological process – a chain in the link in the spread of this dangerous virus. The mandate he announced focuses on the education, entertainment, healthcare and hospitality sectors and will continue until at least 60% of employees have been vaccinated, reported the newspaper.