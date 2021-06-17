Nations are evaluating mandates and incentives to increase immunization rates.
The coronavirus pandemic has exposed economic and social loopholes around the world, but Covid-19 vaccines have widened the gaps: While some poor countries are asking for doses to save their populations, a few rich are inundated with vaccines and lacking of takers.
A handful of US states, for example, have tried incentives to vaccinate more people. But in Moscow, as Covid hospitalizations have increased this week, the city government has taken a tougher line, demanding vaccinations for many workers in public jobs.
Some other governments have also tried to require vaccines. A province in Pakistan said he will stop paying the salaries of civil servants who are not vaccinated, starting next month. And Britain, which sees an increase attributed to the spread of the Delta variant of the virus, is wondering whether to make injections mandatory for all healthcare workers.
The Moscow Times quoted The mayor of the city, Sergei S. Sobyanin, said on Wednesday: “When you go out and come into contact with other people, you are an accomplice in the epidemiological process – a chain in the link in the spread of this dangerous virus. The mandate he announced focuses on the education, entertainment, healthcare and hospitality sectors and will continue until at least 60% of employees have been vaccinated, reported the newspaper.
In Britain, officials said requiring vaccination of healthcare workers would help stop the spread of the virus in hospitals. UK Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said there was a precedent for such a requirement. “Obviously, surgeons are getting the hepatitis B vaccine, so that’s something we absolutely think about,” he said. Sky News last month.
Many universities in the United States now require at least some students and employees to be vaccinated, and federal officials have made it clear on several occasions that most companies with 15 or more employees have the right to demand that workers be vaccinated.
But the need for vaccines continues to meet resistance from some.
In 15 US states, not a single college announced any kind of vaccine requirement in the past month. A few days ago, 178 employees of the Methodist Hospital in Houston who refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus have been suspended. And on Saturday, protesters are expected at the offices of the New York State Bar Association in Albany, where officials will discuss a report that recommends making a vaccine against the coronavirus mandatory for all New Yorkers, unless dispensed by doctors.
But for the undecided who are open to persuasion, incentives to get vaccinated remain common: there are lotteries in California, college scholarships in New York State and free drinks in New Jersey.
The freebies prompted some to take action. This week, New York and California announced that they were lift virtually all restrictions on coronaviruses on business and social gatherings.
