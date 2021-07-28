Nationals postpone MLB game after 4 players and 8 staff test positive.

The Washington Nationals postponed their Wednesday night game against the Philadelphia Phillies after a dozen players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a report, the Nationals said the game was postponed to “allow further testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.”

The wave of infections came after Nationals shortstop Trea Turner left in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Phillies after testing positive for the virus.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters four players, including Turner, and eight staff were among the positive cases, ESPN reported.